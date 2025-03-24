OREGON, USA: A high school in Oregon has sparked fresh controversy by allowing a transgender athlete to defeat rivals in a women’s track competition once again.

During the 2024 6A-1 Portland Interscholastic League Championship, 10th-grader Aayden Gallagher won in both girls’ 200-m and 400-m races for McDaniel High School in Portland.

A year later, Gallagher, who now goes by the name Ada, was seen once again leading the track as the athlete won the 200-m race by more than 1.5 seconds and claimed the 400-m title with an impressive margin of nearly 10 seconds.

What happened during the races?

In the women’s varsity 400-m race, the 16-year-old athlete finished in 57.62 seconds, setting a season record, while second place went to Kinnaly Souphanthong with a time of 1:05.72. Moreover, Gallagher also set a season record in the 200m with a time of 25.76 seconds.

With the issue arising, videos of the races went viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from the public, including former swimmer Riley Gaines.

In a social media post, Gaines expressed: “Another day, another boy dominating in girl’s sports…. Aayden “Ada” Gallagher set a season record and beat the fastest girl by over 7 seconds… does he have no shame? Do his PARENTS have no shame?’”

The former swimmer added: “’This was in Oregon. Ahem, @AGPamBondi,” tagging Donald Trump’s attorney general.

🚨BREAKING🚨 A male student has just won gold in the Girls 400m Varsity race at the Portland Interscholastic League meet in Oregon. Aayden “Ada” Gallagher of McDaniel High School set a season record after finishing over 7 seconds ahead of his female competitors. pic.twitter.com/gYY10tLAkn — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) March 20, 2025

Trump on keeping men out of women’s sports

After returning to the White House for a second term, Trump signed an executive order called “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports.”

The order says: “In recent years, many educational institutions and athletic associations have allowed men to compete in women’s sports… This is demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls, and denies women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports.”

On the other hand, the Oregon School Activities Association’s policy on “gender identity participation” states: “The OSAA (Oregon School Activities Association) endeavours to allow students to participate for the athletic or activity program of their consistently asserted gender identity while providing a fair and safe environment for all students… Rules such as this one (promote) harmony and fair competition among member schools by maintaining equality of eligibility and increase the number of students who will have an opportunity to participate in interscholastic activities.”