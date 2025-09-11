Traffic Alert: Jalan Tun Abdul Razak lanes shifted for 4 months of RTS Link works

JOHOR BAHRU: Motorists should brace for changes along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, as road lanes will be realigned for four months to make way for construction on the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

The diversion will take place round the clock from September 12, 2025, to January 12, 2026, as contractors carry out machine mobilisation, pile cap works, pier column construction and other supporting works for the long-awaited cross-border rail link.

A busy stretch, about to get busier

Jalan Tun Abdul Razak is one of Johor Bahru’s main arteries, cutting through the city centre and connecting directly to the Causeway. The lane shifts further worsen the traffic along this already congested stretch, especially during peak hours when commuters and goods vehicles move between Malaysia and Singapore.

While the adjustments are temporary, drivers should also be prepared for longer travel times compared to what they’re used to. For those who travel the road daily, this might mean inching past construction hoardings, navigating narrower lanes, and factoring in the extra minutes, or even hours, that such works often add to a journey.

What this means for Singaporeans

The impact won’t just be felt in Johor. Many Singaporeans who head across the Causeway for work, shopping or leisure use Jalan Tun Abdul Razak as a key route in and out of the city centre. With lanes shifted and work in progress, cross-border travellers may experience additional delays after clearing customs, stretching out what is already a long commute for some.

In the short run, this change means that travellers will have to leave earlier and be stuck in severe traffic — an all-too-familiar experience for the regular commuter. However, in the long run, this is a temporary inconvenience that is part of building the RTS Link, which will help ease congestion on the Causeway and give both Malaysians and Singaporeans a faster, more reliable way to cross the border.

Commuter advice

Authorities have urged road users to plan their journeys with care during the four-month realignment. The best way forward is to leave home earlier, keep a lookout for the new signs and directions on-site, and have a little patience while navigating the changes.

For both Malaysians and Singaporeans, the message is simple: there will be some short-term pain on the roads now, but hopefully, the reward will be a smoother and faster commute once the RTS Link comes to life.

