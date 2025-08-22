Tourist who rescued 4-year-old boy at hotel swimming pool is sought by grateful mum

SINGAPORE: A woman whose young son nearly drowned in the swimming pool at a hotel on Raffles Boulevard earlier this month is seeking the boy’s rescuer, given that he gave her son “a second chance at life.”

A Ms Wang put up a post on Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese social media site, adding that if it were not for the male tourist who gave her son immediate assistance when he found himself struggling at the pool at the Pan Pacific Singapore on the morning of Aug 10, she and her family could not imagine “what the outcome would have been.”

After the 4-year-old boy, Jasper, lost consciousness, the male tourist, who was one of two passers-by to rush to come to his aid, administered first aid and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation until the young boy came to once again. She clarified as well that Jasper was not all by himself when the mishap occurred.

Ms Wang and her family would like to find the person responsible for saving the young boy, so they can tell him personally how thankful they are.

Shin Min Daily News added that according to a guest of Pan Pacific Singapore who was present at the time of the mishap, the young boy’s rescuer, who fortunately acted quickly to save his life, had been wearing a black shirt and a baseball cap. The witness shared a picture of the male tourist along with a group of people who were around the pool when the incident occurred.

The rescuer told the witness that his daughter’s own experience of having nearly drowned has made him particularly vigilant during such incidents.

In the aftermath of the incident, which happened on the day Ms Wang and her family were scheduled to check out, the worried mother was understandably so panicked that she hardly paid any attention to who had come to Jasper’s rescue but focused instead on making sure he got to the hospital, she told Shin Min Daily News. An ambulance came quickly for this very purpose.

The report added that it has been confirmed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) that a call for assistance was received on Aug 10 and that they brought one individual to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for medical treatment.

Fortunately, the young boy, who spent two days at the hospital, was able to make a full recovery and was allowed to go home on Aug 12. /TISG

