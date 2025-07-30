Toto jackpot swells to $10 million yet again after three draws without a winner

SINGAPORE: The Toto jackpot has grown to $10 million yet again for the next draw on Thursday (Jul 31) as no one has clinched the top prize in the past three consecutive draws.

According to Singapore Pools, there were no winners in the first prize group during the draws held on Jul 21, 24, and 28. As a result, the unclaimed prize money has been rolled over and accumulated.

This marks the eighth time in 2025 that the jackpot has hit the $10 million mark.

Under Toto’s rules, when the first prize remains unclaimed for three draws, the jackpot continues to snowball, but if it still remains unclaimed after the fourth draw, the total prize amount will not be carried forward again and will instead be distributed evenly among winners in the next prize group.

If no one secures the Group 1 prize on Thursday, the entire accumulated amount will be shared among those who win Group 2.

Earlier this month, the jackpot of more than S$12.76 million was divided equally among the 12 winning bets in the second group after no one claimed the top prize for the fourth draw in a row. Each bet received S$1.186233 million, making each Group 2 winner a millionaire overnight.

Singapore Pools advises participants to play responsibly and reminds the public that official tickets should only be purchased from authorised retailers or through its website and app.