Top countries attracting international students beyond American shores

Even though America seems to be rolling back the red carpet for international students, they are not starved of choices. They could consider other countries if their visa applications have been put on hold by US embassies ordered to pause interviews while the Trump administration weighs stricter vetting of visa applicants’ social media activity. According to Study International, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, China and Germany are among the leading host countries for international students. France and Japan are also in the big league. And let’s not forget Singapore. A small island, it obviously cannot house the same large numbers as the big players in education, but it’s a magnet, too, for foreign students.

There were about 65,400 international students in Singapore at end-April 2022, up roughly 10 per cent from 59,100 in April 2021, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a combined reply to queries from The Business Times back then. The figure included student pass holders in all school types, including schools under MOE, universities, polytechnics and private education institutions.

The foreign students in Singapore came mainly from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China and India.

From 2008 to 2017, out of 7,251 foreign students who applied for permanent residency on their own merits, close to 82% (5,932) were granted PR, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Of those granted PR between 2008 and 2017, 1,072 (18%) subsequently took up citizenship as of end-2017.

International student numbers have been rising worldwide, reaching 6.9 million in 2022.

China and India remain the two largest source countries, collectively sending over 1.6 million students abroad in 2022. India alone accounted for around 622,000, while China contributed more than a million.

Key destinations

United Kingdom: The UK, hosting over 750,000 international students in 2022–2023, continues to be an elite academic destination. However, recent immigration policy changes have made it more restrictive.

Still, the UK remains attractive due to its globally respected institutions, cultural richness, and strong career prospects—especially in business, engineering, medicine, and technology. Public opinion remains largely supportive, though housing concerns are mounting.

Canada: Canada has experienced rapid growth, hosting over one million international students by late 2023. Its strengths lie in clear post-graduation pathways to permanent residency and a reputation for inclusivity. Canada retains one of the highest international student retention rates globally — 44% remain ten years after starting their studies However, surging demand has placed strain on housing and public services, prompting a new study permit cap.

Australia: Long favoured for its lifestyle and quality, Australia has also introduced tighter immigration controls. New rules include higher English proficiency demands and stricter financial requirements. These measures aim to ease housing and labour market pressures. Australia, which hosted over 463,000 foreign students in 2020, maintains a solid international student retention rate of 29%. However, recent surveys point to rising dissatisfaction among foreign students, driven in part by negative public sentiment and regulatory uncertainty.

China: In 2020, China hosted nearly half a million international students. Although permanent residency remains elusive for most, the Chinese government is relaxing immigration policies to compete with Western countries. China’s appeal lies in strong universities, affordable living costs, and career prospects in sectors like English teaching, engineering, and finance.

Germany: With over 469,000 foreign students between 2023 and 2024, Germany has become a standout example of integrating international students into its labour force. Germany offers tuition-free education at public universities, a solid economy, and strong job prospects — particularly in IT, healthcare, and engineering. The country’s 45% retention rate after ten years is among the highest globally.

France: France hosted over 430,000 international students in 2023–2024 — a 21% rise in five years. It is on track to meet its 2027 goal of 500,000 students. France remains highly attractive for its rich culture, relatively low tuition, and access to the Schengen area. Strong ties between universities and industries enhance student employability, particularly in business, engineering, and the humanities.

Japan: Japan is working to attract more international students to address its demographic decline and labour shortages. It hosted over 228,000 international students in 2020 and aims to exceed 300,000 annually. While Japan’s educational quality and cultural appeal draw students, its immigration system remains strict. Job offers are mandatory for all migrants. Although over half express a desire to stay, Japan’s retention rate remains low — just 30% post-graduation and 21% over ten years. The government now targets a 50% retention rate.

Choose with care: The global education landscape is in flux. Countries like Canada and Germany have a record of integration and long-term retention, recognising international students as vital contributors to their economies and demographics. Others, such as the UK and Australia, are recalibrating under domestic political and social pressures.

Students face complex choices. Beyond academic excellence, they must now weigh immigration rules, post-graduation work rights, social climate, and long-term career opportunities.