Top 10 must-see travel destinations every Singaporean must-have on their bucket list

SINGAPORE: Travel trends for 2025 are shaping up to be as exciting as they are diverse, with Singapore travellers increasingly drawn to destinations that blend cultural heritage with natural beauty.

According to data from Skyscanner, a host of off-the-beaten-tracks have enjoyed remarkable surges in flight searches over the past year, insinuating that these destinations are making their way to Singaporean’s bucket list this 2025.

1. Lijiang, China

At the top of the list, Lijiang has seen an astonishing 410% increase in searches. This ancient town, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famed for its well-preserved Ming and Qing architecture and enchanting surroundings, including the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain and the serene Lashi Lake. Ideal for photography enthusiasts and history buffs alike, Lijiang offers a magical blend of old-world charm and breathtaking natural landscapes.

2. Thessaloniki, Greece

Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, is rich in Byzantine history and vibrant Mediterranean culture. It’s no wonder that the city has a significant 368% surge in searches and interest. The city offers travellers a taste of authentic Greek life beyond the typical tourist trails. Its dynamic food scene and one-of-a-kind coastal views are just some of the reasons Singapore travellers are eager to explore it.

3. Chongqing, China

On the other hand, Chongqing, dubbed “Cyberpunk City” for its futuristic urban skyline and neon-lit streets, has witnessed a 354% spike in search interest. For Singaporeans looking for a futuristic spin on a change of scene, Yangtze River’s vibrant capital combines classic beauty with modern appeal and ambience.

4. Tromsø, Norway

For the adventurers among us, Tromsø in Norway offers an unforgettable Arctic experience. This city has seen a 193% increase in the number of searches, suggesting that it is an ideal location for observing the northern lights and participating in winter sports. This city ensures that travellers may experience the warmth of nature’s beauty even when the weather is cold.

5. Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

The appeal of Okinawa lies in its moderate climate, stunning scenic beaches, and rich local culture; these are mainly part of the reasons why there has been a 134% increase in the number of searches for Okinawa Prefecture. Those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city without going too far away from their Asian neighbours will find that this place offers an excellent time off from a fast-paced life.

6. Rovaniemi, Finland

Meanwhile, there has been a significant 125% increase in the number of people searching for Rovaniemi, which is highly popular for being known as the official hometown of Santa Claus. Not only does this winter wonderland provide enchanted displays of the aurora borealis, but it also provides one-of-a-kind cultural activities that you can experience while having a peaceful and stunning backdrop.

7. Hangzhou, China

Gaining the seventh spot is the renowned “Heaven on Earth” for its picturesque West Lake and lush scenery; Hangzhou’s search interest has greatly increased by 101%. It promises a harmonious blend of nature and modern urban comforts.

8. Daegu, South Korea

Top 8 destination that is gaining popularity among Singaporeans is the city of Daegu, which has seen a 73% increase in the number of searches. Daegu offers a dynamic destination for tourists who are interested in cultural experiences because it features a combination of traditional vibrant markets and modern attractions.

9. Paro, Bhutan

Paro’s spiritual allure and majestic Himalayan views have boosted its popularity by 43%. It offers a peaceful retreat for those seeking mindfulness and heritage.

10. Innsbruck, Austria

Last but not least, Innsbruck has seen a 42% increase in searches. Nestled in the Alps, this city is perfect for winter sports enthusiasts and lovers of alpine beauty.

Each of these destinations promises a unique travel experience and reflects the growing desire among Singapore travellers to explore beyond the conventional.