Tony Leung used to be a party boy

Hong Kong — It may not appear to be so but Hong Kong actor Tony Leung, 58 was a party boy back then as Hong Kong actress-host Carol Cheng, 63 revealed recently.

Leung and Cheng go way back, co-starring with each other 34 years ago in TVB period drama Heavenly Sword and Dragon Slaying Sabre.

Cheng shared this interesting information about Leung when she interviewed him for his latest film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Cheng revealed that Leung enjoyed clubbing and would go off to have fun even after a whole day of filming.

Also, instead of skipping work the next day, Leung will somehow still manage to be on set on time, as reported by 8days.sg.

“I was young then!” Leung laughed in response, before adding: “But that was 20, 30, years ago, now, I go home after having dinner.”

Leung revealed that his hobbies now are far more wholesome. The actor wakes up at 6 am every morning to workout for two hours, followed by washing up and heading to the supermarket to buy salad and buckwheat noodles that he would prepare for brunch.

If he did not have to work, Leung would stay at home to read, watch movies and have dinner before going to bed. It is a huge difference from his clubbing days.

The actor also eats really healthily, as he is prone to food poisoning.

“I get food poisoning really easily, and if I’m sick, it’s hard to work. Once, when I was filming [Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar Wai]’s 2046, I was running a fever, but the director said that Zhang Ziyi was only free on that day, so we had to film,” Leung recalled, adding that he had no choice but to shoot his scenes that day.

On the topic of filming, Leung revealed that he shot for 10 hours every day when working on Shang-Chi, with no time for rest or meals in-between, though there was always food on set.

Leung also said that the schedule was really packed and likened the fast pace to when he used to shoot TVB dramas. /TISG

