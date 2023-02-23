Toilets that face the sleeping area and overcrowding: Netizen calls on MOM to check on migrant worker living conditions

SINGAPORE: An online user has called on the Ministry of Manpower to check on the living conditions of migrant workers, after sharing a video of the substandard condition of a shared living space for foreign workers in Singapore.

A netizen shared a video with an online group on Wednesday (Feb 22), showcasing the living conditions in a dormitory, which the netizen identified as a Kian Teck Dormitory.

“(Ministry of Manpower), please check companies providing dirty dormitories to their hardworking migrant workers,” the post read. “Toilets open straight to sleeping area and overcrowding.”

The 15-second video showed the shocking state of a shared living space. From bunkbeds without any mattresses to clothes and towels hung on the bed frame railings, the space was evidently unkempt. Baskets, shoes, and all sorts of clutter were also seen sprawled out on the floor.

Many who saw the video footage made a beeline for the comments section of the post to express their sentiments on the matter. While some pointed a finger at the government, others blamed it on “bad management control.” However, there were also a few who argued that the migrant workers are the ones to blame.

“Even army barracks have better facilities,” wrote one. “The rich become richer, whereas the poor have to bear…very first-world standard.”

“Singapore bosses taking care of migrant workers,” said another. “This what the life of workers are like slaves show the world the dark side of workers life’s in Singapore.”

However, there were those who instead shifted the blame to the migrant workers themselves. “Those migrant workers can’t keep their own dormitory clean because (in) their countries, they never sleep (in) a house like this,” argued one. “Don’t blame their employers…blame them.”

Another called out the management, saying “This is really bad management control.”

