Toa Payoh four-room HDB flat sold for record S$1.32M

SINGAPORE: A four-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at 115C Alkaff Crescent in Toa Payoh was recently sold for S$1.32 million, setting a new record for four-room flats in the neighbourhood of Toa Payoh Town.

The 1,044-sq ft unit, part of Alkaff Lakeview’s three 17-storey towers in Bidadari, sits on the 13th to 15th storeys of its block and has about 94 years left on its lease, just after the seller completed the minimum occupation period (MOP).

EdgeProp Singapore noted that the flat’s high price was due to its long remaining lease as well as its convenient location.

The 531-unit HDB project, which includes three- and four-room flats launched under HDB’s Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise in November 2015, is within walking distance of Alkaff Lake, Bidadari Park, The Woodleigh Mall, Woodleigh Bus Interchange, Woodleigh MRT Station, and Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre, as well as Cedar Primary School, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, and Stamford American International School.

Last month, four-room flats in Toa Payoh also hit new highs, with a unit in the same block selling for S$1.27 million on the 10th to 12th storeys. Another four-room flat on the same levels in Alkaff Lakeview was also sold for S$1.259 million in February.

While the latest four-room flat price marks a new high for Toa Payoh, Singapore’s highest four-room transaction is still the 1,012-sq-ft unit at The Pinnacle @ Duxton, which was sold for S$1.518 million in March with about 85 years left on its lease. /TISG

