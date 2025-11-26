// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Singapore
603 Elias Road executive HDB flat
Photo: Screengrab from Google Maps
Property
Less than 1 min.Read

Pasir Ris executive HDB flat sold for record S$1.25M

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: An executive Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at 603 Elias Road has set a new price record in Pasir Ris after it was sold for S$1.25 million, making it the first executive flat in the estate to cross S$1.2 million.

The 1,604 sq ft unit, located on the first to third storeys, has a remaining lease of about 69 years.

EdgeProp Singapore attributed the flat’s high price to its convenient location. The flat sits adjacent to Elias Mall, is within walking distance of Elias Park Primary School and Park View Primary School, and is within a kilometre radius of Meridian Primary School, Overseas Family School Singapore, and Tampines Meridian Junior College.

However, one drawback of the flat was its 700-metre distance from Pasir Ris MRT station, though the station is slated to become an interchange when the Cross Island Line opens in 2032. Residents can also rely on the nearby Tampines Expressway for easy travel by car.

See also  Marsiling fire: Rapid response and evacuation ensures safety of residents

In June, a 1,819 sq ft executive flat at 247 Pasir Ris Street 21, with about 67 years left on its lease, fetched S$1.1 million. /TISG

Read also: HDB coffeeshop at Choa Chu Kang on sale for S$10.8M, a rare listing in nearly 30 years

