‘To prevent the overconsumption of resources’: Stallholder at Lucky Plaza food court defends S$0.20 charge for extra bowl after diner complains

SINGAPORE: A pair of sisters who asked for an extra bowl along with their order at a stall in Lucky Plaza were unhappy when the hawker charged a fee for the bowl. The hawker, however, has since justified the charge, saying that it not only defrays additional costs but also curbs abuse from some customers.

The sisters had gone to the food court at Lucky Plaza on May 8 at around 1:00 pm and ordered a bowl of pig’s organ soup, two side dishes, and a serving of yam rice, with a total bill of S$13.50.

One of the sisters, a Ms Ou, said that her sister asked for an additional small bowl as they were sharing the meal. However, she added that her sister was asked to pay 30 cents for the extra bowl, and they decided not to get it.

“We bought so much food. It clearly wasn’t a meal meant for just one person, so it seemed reasonable to ask for an extra bowl or plate. If we had known this stall owner would charge an extra fee, we wouldn’t have chosen to patronise the stall in the first place,” Ms Ou told Shin Min Daily News.

When the Chinese-language daily talked to the stall holder, however, he said that the additional charge for an extra small bowl is 20 cents, and not 30 cents as Ms Ou had claimed.

The additional charge helps pay for washing dishes and other related expenses, as well as prevents abuse from a small number of customers, he added.

The hawker also said that the prices at his stall are actually lower than what other stalls charge. For example, he charges only between S$4 and S$5 for an order of pig’s organ soup, while in other stalls diners are asked to pay between S$7 and S$8.

He also claimed that customers are told about the charge for the extra bowl before they take one, and that only two or three customers ask for extra bowls each day.

The owner said that his stall provided free soup refills and extra bowls in the past. However, some customers took advantage of this and would keep on getting soup and sharing it with their companions, something he never expected would happen.

“I felt this situation was inappropriate, which is why I began considering charging a fee for soup and bowls—to prevent the overconsumption of resources,” the stall owner added.

Raising prices is a tricky thing for hawkers and can cost them dearly.

“I once raised my prices by just 10 cents and lost nearly half my customers. Therefore, to sustain my business without increasing the base price of my dishes, I’ve opted to implement itemised charges instead. Every stall operates differently; I simply hope customers can appreciate the considerations hawkers face amidst mounting cost pressures,” he told Shin Min Daily News. /TISG

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