Tuesday, June 10, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
FB screengrab/ Charles Charles, Food Republic Singapore
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Diner shocked at being charged S$15.80 for prawn noodles; additional S$3 each for fish cake and vegetables

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Facebook user was shocked at the price he was charged for a bowl of prawn noodles, especially since he had to pay extra for the vegetables and fish cake that were included in the dish.

Dun (don’t) eat prawn noodle at Vivo City Food Republic… Doesn’t come with veg n fish cake and it costs S$3 each to be included… This is ridiculous!!!” wrote the Facebook user, who goes by Charles Charles, in a Jun 7 (Saturday) post.

He posted a screenshot of the receipt for his meal, which showed that he was charged S$15.80 for the prawn noodles, and then an additional S$3 each for vegetables and fish cake, for a total of S$21.80.

- Advertisement -

The post has been widely commented on and shared more than 20 times.

The post author commented that he would be willing to pay the price of the prawn noodle dish, given that the food court’s clientele is mostly tourists. He felt the additional charge for the vegetables and fish cake was unreasonable.

See also  Additional charge of $6 for Chinese sausage turns cai png definitely uneconomical

Another agreed, calling the price “daylight robbery,” and one chimed in to say that it should have included the dish’s other components.

Prawn noodles in Singapore range in price from S$5 to S$12, depending on the size of the dish, the number of prawns, and the toppings. While the main components of the dish are prawns, broth, and noodles, it can also include thin slices of pork, fish cakes, bean sprouts, leafy greens, fried shallots, and a hard-boiled egg.

- Advertisement -

A commenter joked, “Store name really gives us Xia Yi TIAO,” which in Chinese translates “be startled” or “to jump in fright.” The phrase is commonly used to describe being suddenly startled.

Another told Charles Charles that he could get less expensive prawn noodles elsewhere.

“Just go to Kovan, after MRT, walk straight to the hawker centre, don’t enter, walk left, walk all the way, and turn right 90°, walk a few steps, and you’ll see the coffee shop diagonally opposite Yen Can Bake. Got a coffee shop that sells prawn mee soup, very nice. It’s closed on the first Monday of the month. $5.50 for 4 prawns, no fish cake or others. Nice, like my cooking style.”

See also  “Not your house!” — Netizens call out MRT passenger for lying flat across 5 train seats

The Independent Singapore has contacted the post author and Food Republic Singapore for further comments or updates. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Read also: Man gets ‘shock of his life’ after being charged $10.80 for cai fan at Food Republic

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

S$5 taxi surcharge to be applied for pick-ups at Banyan Tree Resort, Mandai

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jun 9), ComfortDelGro (CDG) announced that...

MOM: Maids are required to have measles immunity in households with young kids who aren’t fully vaccinated, as cases rise worldwide

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Tuesday...

No space to walk: Sengkang pedestrians caught between e-bikes and safety

SINGAPORE: At first glance, Singapore’s islandwide cycling path network...

Ex-cleaner who sleeps in HDB corridor says he lost his room when he left his job

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man who has been sleeping for...

Business

“Equity”, “ETF”, and “GDP” are the top financial terms Singaporeans don’t understand

SINGAPORE: More younger adults in Singapore have become interested...

‘Is this really it for the next 30 years?’ — Burnt-out Singaporean employee questions ‘meaningless’ corporate life

SINGAPORE: Noting that there have been many recent posts...

Why looking ‘poor’ might be the ‘richest move’ of 2025

In today’s visually intense, ego-driven world, appearing rich has...

‘Should I leave my job because of the long commute and poor working environment?’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought work-related advice on...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore