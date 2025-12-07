// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, December 7, 2025
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook screengrab / SGRV
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
2 min.Read

Tired but still stepped up: TTSH doctors stop their PHV ride to help injured pedestrian in late-night Bukit Batok accident

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Two doctors from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) are being praised online after they stepped in to help an injured pedestrian who had been struck by a motorcyclist late at night on Dec 5, around 11:45 p.m.

The incident, shared on the SGRV Facebook page, described how a Gojek driver was ferrying the two doctors home after their shift at TTSH. As they were nearing Bukit Batok, specifically outside the Bukit Batok bus depot, they came across a serious accident. Paramedics at the scene were already performing CPR on a pedestrian who had been hit by a motorcyclist.

Despite being exhausted after a long day, the doctors immediately identified themselves and volunteered their help. According to the PHV driver who posted the account, “both doctors, without any hesitation, identify themselves as doctors and volunteered in helping. Salute to them for their selfless help and humanity towards the injured.” He added a heartfelt wish: “Wishing the injured speedy recovery.”

See also  Singaporean says men struggle in dating not because of women’s standards, but because of their own self-esteem

Netizens praise the doctors — and possibly another quiet hero

Many online commenters were moved by the doctors’ willingness to step forward when they could have simply continued home to rest.

One commenter noted that the PHV driver himself may also have rendered help, writing: “At the end of the video, I can hear that the PHV driver parked the car, pulled the handbrake and left the car, which I suppose is to render help as well. Could be another hero. One of the most positive and welcomed videos that I have ever seen.”

Others highlighted the doctors’ extraordinary sense of duty: “The doctors could have chosen to keep quiet and continue their way home. But they didn’t. They went beyond their call of duty and chose to act without hesitation.”

Another added, “Thank you for highlighting the good deeds. We need more of such posts.” Finally, another comment reflected the shared hope of many: “Hope they manage to revive.”

See also  S'pore bakery accepting donations to send food care packages to TTSH staff, receives S$8,000 worth of orders on first day

Amid the grim nature of road accidents, this moment stands out as a reminder of how ordinary people, whether trained professionals or simply those passing by, can make a real difference.

Indeed, the doctors may have been exhausted and were supposed to go home after a tiring duty. However, in these kinds of moments, their humanity and their oath to save lives — a commitment they took — is what took over. The doctors may have been off-duty, but their compassion was very much switched on.

Read also: PMD rider spotted on Clemenceau Road despite ban, sparking fresh safety concerns

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //