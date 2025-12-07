Tired but still stepped up: TTSH doctors stop their PHV ride to help injured pedestrian in late-night Bukit Batok accident

SINGAPORE: Two doctors from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) are being praised online after they stepped in to help an injured pedestrian who had been struck by a motorcyclist late at night on Dec 5, around 11:45 p.m.

The incident, shared on the SGRV Facebook page, described how a Gojek driver was ferrying the two doctors home after their shift at TTSH. As they were nearing Bukit Batok, specifically outside the Bukit Batok bus depot, they came across a serious accident. Paramedics at the scene were already performing CPR on a pedestrian who had been hit by a motorcyclist.

Despite being exhausted after a long day, the doctors immediately identified themselves and volunteered their help. According to the PHV driver who posted the account, “both doctors, without any hesitation, identify themselves as doctors and volunteered in helping. Salute to them for their selfless help and humanity towards the injured.” He added a heartfelt wish: “Wishing the injured speedy recovery.”

Netizens praise the doctors — and possibly another quiet hero

Many online commenters were moved by the doctors’ willingness to step forward when they could have simply continued home to rest.

One commenter noted that the PHV driver himself may also have rendered help, writing: “At the end of the video, I can hear that the PHV driver parked the car, pulled the handbrake and left the car, which I suppose is to render help as well. Could be another hero. One of the most positive and welcomed videos that I have ever seen.”

Others highlighted the doctors’ extraordinary sense of duty: “The doctors could have chosen to keep quiet and continue their way home. But they didn’t. They went beyond their call of duty and chose to act without hesitation.”

Another added, “Thank you for highlighting the good deeds. We need more of such posts.” Finally, another comment reflected the shared hope of many: “Hope they manage to revive.”

Amid the grim nature of road accidents, this moment stands out as a reminder of how ordinary people, whether trained professionals or simply those passing by, can make a real difference.

Indeed, the doctors may have been exhausted and were supposed to go home after a tiring duty. However, in these kinds of moments, their humanity and their oath to save lives — a commitment they took — is what took over. The doctors may have been off-duty, but their compassion was very much switched on.

Read also: PMD rider spotted on Clemenceau Road despite ban, sparking fresh safety concerns