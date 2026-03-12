// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 12, 2026
Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

TikToker surprised when maid asked permission to fast, finds out her previous employers said no

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local TikTok user took to the platform to express his surprise that the former employers of his helper denied her request to allow her to fast.

In a post from March 4, a content creator who goes by @thatbotakguy took a pause from his usual posts about advertising in Singapore to post about a situation with his helper.

He said that his helper, a practising Muslim from Indonesia, had asked him if she could fast.

“I didn’t see any problem with it, and so I said, of course, go for it.”

He saw no reason to stop her from fasting, since it did not affect him in any way. She would still continue doing the same tasks she normally does, and nothing would change.

While the helper presumably asked permission sometime before Ramadan, she returned to the topic of fasting last week, specifically to thank the content creator for allowing her to fast.

“I was a little bit shocked, and I asked her why,” he said.

See also  Compassionate taxi driver allows passenger to break fast, turns on radio to azan

The helper explained that two employers she previously worked with had said no to her request to be allowed to fast, which shocked him even further.

“I don’t know how to react to that response, right? Because to me it’s not a problem and I’m not going to stand in the way of anybody’s religion and how they want to practice it and how strictly they want to adhere to it,” he added.

He then addressed a question to people who also employed helpers, asking if they allowed them to observe their religious practices, such as fasting. If they don’t do so, he wants to know why not.

@thatbotakguy has since been viewed almost 265,000 times and has received hundreds of comments.

One asked, “Why is there even a ‘take’ on this? I thought it was illegal to say cannot fast?”

Several TikTok users pointed out that employers, who are responsible for the well-being of helpers but disallow them to fast, should be reported to the Manpower Ministry.

See also  Maid: If I'm blocklisted, can I be back to SG after 1 year to work?

“It’s absolutely reportable to MOM. Goes against the basic duty of care. You can’t prevent someone from practising their faith in Singapore,” wrote one.

“I allow my helper to fast. In fact, we were prepared to pay for her air ticket to celebrate Raya in her hometown. Just that she turned us down because she would rather be in Singapore. We also allow her to solat (pray), and when we see her solat, my kids and I know never to disturb,” another shared.

“Some employers worry that fasting will reduce productivity. But millions of Muslims fast every year and still work full-time. It’s about understanding and mutual respect,” a third explained. /TISG

Read also: Chinese man accused of not fasting slapped at mall: JB police investigating

