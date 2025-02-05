SINGAPORE: A man has taken to TikTok to highlight an issue of luxury cars being vandalized at Teck Whye, posting one video on Jan 31 and another on Feb 2.

The videos were posted on the account of @engr.unclekiko. In the first one, the account holder said the acts of vandalism occurred at Blk 103 Teck Whye Lane. He was just about to send his wife off to work when they were greeted by an “unexpected and shocking sight,” a row of luxury cars that had been vandalized at an open car park with a white substance that had been thrown or poured over the vehicles, mostly over their windshields and sides.

The post author noted that the vehicles included a Toyota Alphard, a Mercedes Benz, and a Ferrari sports car.

“These high-end vehicles, which only the wealthy can typically afford, were defaced in an alarming act of vandalism,” he noted, adding that they also chanced upon the Ferrari owner calling the police when they passed the parking area. The officers came shortly afterwards to begin their investigations.

“Hopefully, the authorities will swiftly uncover the perpetrators behind this reckless act,” he added. The Straits Times reported on Sunday (Feb 2) that the police have confirmed that investigations into the act of vandalism are in progress.

@engr.unclekiko has followed up his first video with another one on Feb 2. He wrote that he was going to buy something for breakfast that day. The vandal or vandals appeared to have struck again, targeting the same Mercedes Benz from the first video.

However, in the latest incident, the vehicle’s windshield was completely damaged. Commenters on his post, however, said that the damage is likely to have occurred from the first incident.

“Most likely struck by an object,” the post author pointed out. He added that it was concerning that the case of vandalism was still unsolved and that the culprit had not yet been apprehended.

He also wrote that the car owners who usually park in the area “must be feeling uneasy” and hoped, for the sake of the peace of mind of the residents and car owners in the area, that the perpetrators would soon be found.

TikTok users commenting on the videos expressed sympathy for the car owners, especially for the Ferrari owner, who, based on the first video, appeared to have gotten the most of the white substance on it.

Others suggested that it may be safer to keep a car in a private parking area, especially expensive vehicles. /TISG

