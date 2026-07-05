TikTok Singapore lays off employees amid company reorganising to ‘strengthen their global operating model for Trust and Safety’

SINGAPORE: TikTok has confirmed layoffs in Singapore after a company-wide restructuring that also affected staff in Malaysia, Indonesia and Ireland, adding another chapter to the tech industry’s ongoing drive to streamline operations.

The job cuts took place on July 1 and primarily involved TikTok’s Trust and Safety division, which oversees content moderation. A TikTok spokesperson said that the company is continuing reorganisations to “strengthen their global operating model for Trust and Safety,” Mothership reported (July 3).

While TikTok didn’t reveal the exact number of employees affected, one affected employee estimated that about 20 colleagues from their team lost their jobs after receiving emails that morning.

Layoffs spread beyond Singapore

Singapore wasn’t alone in the layoffs. TikTok confirmed that employees in Indonesia were also laid off on July 1 as the company reorganised its research and development teams to support long-term growth.

Bloomberg separately reported that TikTok is considering cutting about 300 jobs at its European hub in Dublin.

In Malaysia, several former employees also shared on social media that they had been retrenched on the same day, suggesting the restructuring spanned multiple markets.

TikTok said it is centralising parts of its workforce into key operating hubs while adopting new technology to improve efficiency and strengthen platform safety.

TikTok and CMPU say support is being provided for laid-off workers

The company said affected employees will receive support that complies with local employment laws and regulations. It added that workers will be given information, available benefits and other resources to help them through the transition. TikTok also said it aims to handle the process with respect, care and transparency.

Although TikTok Singapore isn’t a unionised company, the Creative Media and Publishing Union (CMPU) said that some employees are union members. The union added that it’s working closely with NTUC PME to provide support for Professionals, Managers and Executives, and affected members can seek help through CMPU by emailing [email protected]

In addition, support from NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) includes career coaching, job matching, and skills advice for eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Another sign of how tech work is changing

Technology firms are tightening costs while investing more in artificial intelligence, automation and platform safety. Instead of expanding teams across every market, many are concentrating specialised work in selected hubs.

The recent layoffs show that even businesses investing heavily in artificial intelligence and platform safety are still reorganising where work gets done.

Singapore continues to attract technology investments, but restructuring has become a common feature across the industry. Companies are placing more emphasis on efficiency, automation and regional hubs than just increasing headcount.

Keeping skills current is becoming just as important as landing a role in a major technology company for employees.

Every restructuring affects real people behind the numbers. While companies have to adapt to changing business needs, timely support, honest communication and practical career help can make a difficult transition far less painful.

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