Tiger Woods described a yardage mistake that left his TGL teammates, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim, laughing hysterically as “one of the most embarrassing moments” of his entire golfing career.

The 49-year-old golfer, who is playing for the Jupiter Links team in the partly virtual indoor tournament, had 199 yards left to the hole on the 13th after his tee shot. However, a miscommunication with his caddie led Woods to use a wedge, hitting only 99 yards and leaving him 100 yards short of the hole.

Clearly confused, Woods immediately went to his caddie for clarification, while his teammates Kisner and Kim burst into laughter, rolling on the floor in amusement.

Woods heard his caddie say “99”, but it is common for caddies to drop the first number when the distance is clear or obvious. With this mistake, Woods admitted: “One of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career just happened… I just screwed up. That was embarrassing.”

This mix-up happened as Jupiter Links suffered a heavy 10-3 loss to New York Golf Club. In a social media post, the Jupiter Links Golf Club shared: “Didn’t go our way, but the Jupiter drive is strong. Time to bounce back on Tuesday 💪”

This was Woods’ first appearance since the death of his mother, Kultida, on February 4. He was accompanied by his 16-year-old son, Charlie, as he walked onto the course for the event at the SoFi Center in California.