// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, November 29, 2025
28.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Three strangers stole a delivered package containing matching family outfits from an HDB flat, crime caught on CCTV

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A resident ordered matching family outfits online and was waiting for them to be delivered to his home. However, once the delivery was left at his door, three strangers stole the package, which prompted the resident to call the police. 

The 30-year-old man recently told reporters about the incident, wherein he bought a set of matching parent-child outfits online for a total of S$200. In the afternoon, the delivery merchant notified him that the package had been delivered to his door. However, when he returned home that night, the package was nowhere to be found. 

Upon checking the surveillance camera, he discovered that three uninvited guests had come and stolen the package. The video shows that two men and a woman came in front of the man’s house and acted suspiciously. One of the men who was dressed in green was seen guarding the bottom of the stairs, while the other man, who wore black, went to the door and looked around. The woman then glanced at the doorway and quickly went to the corridor. 

See also  Smokers queue in a designated box outside Lucky Plaza to have their smoke

When they confirmed that there was no one around, the man in black stole the package. The man in green followed behind, both unaware that a CCTV caught their crime. According to the resident, he had never seen the suspects before, and he believes that they were not residents of their block. 

“I’ve lived here for over two years, and this is the first time something like this has happened. None of my neighbours has encountered anything similar either. In the future, I’ll have vendors deliver their goods to the storage boxes downstairs in the HDB block; that’s safer that way,” the resident declared. 

Police confirmed that they have received the report and that it was under further investigation. 

In similar news, a resident mistakenly accused a man who was caught on camera taking a parcel from outside a Tampines flat as a thief and made a police report that her delivery item had been stolen. 

Upon further investigation, she later found out that she had made a mistake. Read more of the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Could Singapore’s next economic leap come from cities abroad?

Singapore’s rise from trading port to a financial powerhouse...

Man who snatched woman’s bag at Bedok North caught after 11 hours

SINGAPORE: A man who snatched the sling bag of...

Executive flats in Pasir Ris, Bukit Batok fetch record resale prices over S$1.1 million

SINGAPORE: The property portal 99.co reported earlier this week...

Apology, refund, new order, & voucher issued after foodpanda sent unsealed food container that was only half full

SINGAPORE: Sometimes, it pays to lodge a complaint, as...

Business

Could Singapore’s next economic leap come from cities abroad?

Singapore’s rise from trading port to a financial powerhouse...

Executive flats in Pasir Ris, Bukit Batok fetch record resale prices over S$1.1 million

SINGAPORE: The property portal 99.co reported earlier this week...

Condo resale prices rose 1% MoM despite fewer units sold in October

SINGAPORE: Condo resale prices rose 1% month-on-month (MoM) and...

Singaporean admits to feeling ‘stressed and embarrassed’ over S$13k debt, seeks help online

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media on Wednesday...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //