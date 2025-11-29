Three strangers stole a delivered package containing matching family outfits from an HDB flat, crime caught on CCTV

SINGAPORE: A resident ordered matching family outfits online and was waiting for them to be delivered to his home. However, once the delivery was left at his door, three strangers stole the package, which prompted the resident to call the police.

The 30-year-old man recently told reporters about the incident, wherein he bought a set of matching parent-child outfits online for a total of S$200. In the afternoon, the delivery merchant notified him that the package had been delivered to his door. However, when he returned home that night, the package was nowhere to be found.

Upon checking the surveillance camera, he discovered that three uninvited guests had come and stolen the package. The video shows that two men and a woman came in front of the man’s house and acted suspiciously. One of the men who was dressed in green was seen guarding the bottom of the stairs, while the other man, who wore black, went to the door and looked around. The woman then glanced at the doorway and quickly went to the corridor.

When they confirmed that there was no one around, the man in black stole the package. The man in green followed behind, both unaware that a CCTV caught their crime. According to the resident, he had never seen the suspects before, and he believes that they were not residents of their block.

“I’ve lived here for over two years, and this is the first time something like this has happened. None of my neighbours has encountered anything similar either. In the future, I’ll have vendors deliver their goods to the storage boxes downstairs in the HDB block; that’s safer that way,” the resident declared.

Police confirmed that they have received the report and that it was under further investigation.

In similar news, a resident mistakenly accused a man who was caught on camera taking a parcel from outside a Tampines flat as a thief and made a police report that her delivery item had been stolen.

Upon further investigation, she later found out that she had made a mistake. Read more of the story here.