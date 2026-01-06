// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
28.4 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Perbadanan Pengurusan Sisa Pepejal dan Pembersihan Awam - SWCorp
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Three Singaporeans caught littering in Johor under new anti-littering laws

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

JOHOR BARU: After new laws against littering came into effect in Malaysia at 12:01 a.m. on Jan 1, 2026, three Singaporeans have been caught so far.

The New Straits Times quoted the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) as saying that statements from the Singaporeans have already been taken. Under Section 77A of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, full enforcement will be taken.

Individuals who are convicted may be required to pay as much as RM2,000 (approximately S$630) in fines. The court is also allowed under the law to order additional community service of 12 hours, for a maximum of four hours per day.

According to the report from NST, activities under community service could include cleaning public toilets, drains, and other spaces, plus cutting grass.

The aim of imposing community service duties is to educate individuals who litter, as well as raise civic awareness, in the hopes that they will be more mindful and responsible in keeping their surroundings clean.

See also  Singapore man in Malaysia time travels backwards, enters July 2, exits June 3; travellers advised double-checking passport custom stamps

Khalid Mohamed, the chief executive officer of SWCorp, said that enforcement operations, dubbed Op Cigar, will not only be held during special campaigns or holiday periods but will be sustained through continuous monitoring at the state and branch levels.

On the first day the law came into effect, 42 notices of offence were issued for minor littering offences during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Mr Mohamed said that among the offenders, there were 24 Malaysians and 18 foreigners.

Most of the offences involved litter such as cigarette ends, tissue paper, food wrappers, water bottles and cans, and bits of plastic that were left in public places and roads between 12:01 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Jan 1.

Singaporean litterbugs in Malaysia

Meanwhile, SWCorp Johor Bahru issued a statement on Facebook on Jan 3 to say that enforcement operations had been carried out in the area around KSL City Mall, Taman Abad. This resulted in two Singaporean males getting rounded up, in addition to a Malaysian male, a Myanmar male, and a Bangladeshi male.

See also  Senior Counsel to defend AG against M Ravi’s suit seeking access to documents

The five men were given a guilty notice.

SWCorp is adamant in combating small waste disposal activities In public places. Make Johor State Clean, Healthy and Prosperous,” the statement read.

The other Singaporean who was caught littering in Malaysia was caught on Jan 1 at an enforcement operation at Larkin Jaya. /TISG

Read also: ‘It’s disappointing to see’—Netizens react after Singapore car passenger caught littering at Malaysia CIQ 2nd Link

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

‘This is the new reality of surviving in a ruthless market’: Man starts job hopping after retrenchment, doubles salary in two years

SINGAPORE: Loyalty to one company used to be considered...

A new medicine giant? Việt Nam’s pharma exports surge to $312 million

HÀ NỘI: Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry is quietly transforming—and it’s...

‘I feel hopeless’: Foreign poly graduate submits 600 job applications over 1.5 years but still cannot secure work in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A foreign polytechnic graduate took to Reddit to...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //