Three Singaporeans caught littering in Johor under new anti-littering laws

JOHOR BARU: After new laws against littering came into effect in Malaysia at 12:01 a.m. on Jan 1, 2026, three Singaporeans have been caught so far.

The New Straits Times quoted the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) as saying that statements from the Singaporeans have already been taken. Under Section 77A of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, full enforcement will be taken.

Individuals who are convicted may be required to pay as much as RM2,000 (approximately S$630) in fines. The court is also allowed under the law to order additional community service of 12 hours, for a maximum of four hours per day.

According to the report from NST, activities under community service could include cleaning public toilets, drains, and other spaces, plus cutting grass.

The aim of imposing community service duties is to educate individuals who litter, as well as raise civic awareness, in the hopes that they will be more mindful and responsible in keeping their surroundings clean.

Khalid Mohamed, the chief executive officer of SWCorp, said that enforcement operations, dubbed Op Cigar, will not only be held during special campaigns or holiday periods but will be sustained through continuous monitoring at the state and branch levels.

On the first day the law came into effect, 42 notices of offence were issued for minor littering offences during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Mr Mohamed said that among the offenders, there were 24 Malaysians and 18 foreigners.

Most of the offences involved litter such as cigarette ends, tissue paper, food wrappers, water bottles and cans, and bits of plastic that were left in public places and roads between 12:01 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Jan 1.

Singaporean litterbugs in Malaysia

Meanwhile, SWCorp Johor Bahru issued a statement on Facebook on Jan 3 to say that enforcement operations had been carried out in the area around KSL City Mall, Taman Abad. This resulted in two Singaporean males getting rounded up, in addition to a Malaysian male, a Myanmar male, and a Bangladeshi male.

The five men were given a guilty notice.

“SWCorp is adamant in combating small waste disposal activities In public places. Make Johor State Clean, Healthy and Prosperous,” the statement read.

The other Singaporean who was caught littering in Malaysia was caught on Jan 1 at an enforcement operation at Larkin Jaya. /TISG

