Saturday, August 30, 2025
Singapore News
Three Singaporeans become overnight millionaires, sharing $12.5M Toto jackpot

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Three individuals have become overnight millionaires and will split the $12.5 million Toto jackpot from Thursday’s (Aug 28) draw, according to Singapore Pools.

Two of the winning tickets were System 7 entries, each costing $7, while the third was an $84 System 9 ticket. Of the three, two were bought online. The remaining winning ticket, one of the System 7 entries, was purchased at Singapore Pools’ outlet in Sim Lim Square.

The winning numbers drawn were 10, 11, 16, 24, 34, and 35.

Singapore Pools noted that the $12.5 million prize ranks as the 16th largest jackpot since October 2014.

This is also the ninth Toto draw in 2025 with a jackpot exceeding $10 million. The previous such draw was on July 31, when a single winner walked away with $12.8 million.

The next Toto draw will take place on Sept 1, with an estimated prize pool of about $1 million. Singapore Pools advises participants to play responsibly and reminds the public that official tickets should only be purchased from authorised retailers or through its website and app.

