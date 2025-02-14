SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system experienced three separate service disruptions within five days in February. The incidents occurred on the North-South Line (NSL) on Feb 7, the North-East Line (NEL) on Feb 10, and the Circle Line (CCL) on Feb 11.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed that these disruptions were unrelated. It is collaborating with train operators SMRT and SBS Transit to determine their root causes.

Singapore’s MRT system has long been lauded for its efficiency and reliability. However, repeated disruptions can erode public confidence. Commuters rely heavily on the MRT for daily transportation, and frequent service interruptions can lead to frustration, longer commute times, and a search for alternative modes of transport. Such incidents may prompt questions about the system’s robustness and the effectiveness of its maintenance protocols.

LTA’s response to concerns

In response to the recent disruptions, the LTA has emphasised its commitment to addressing these issues promptly.

On Feb 7, an engineering vehicle broke down at Bishan Depot, preventing trains from running passenger services on the North-South Line. SMRT redirected some trains from the East-West Line to the NSL to maintain operations, and free bus services were provided to augment capacity during the morning peak hours. The stalled vehicle was cleared by 5.30 pm, allowing normal service to resume.

On Feb 10, a signalling fault at Buangkok MRT station caused a delay on the North-East Line. SBS Transit provided free regular and bridging bus services between Punggol Coast and Dhoby Ghaut during the disruption, which lasted for over an hour. Preliminary investigations indicated the incident was due to a signalling equipment fault caused by a malfunctioning electronic card.

On Feb 11, a signalling fault between Paya Lebar and Marymount stations on the Circle Line caused a power trip affecting 17 trains. Power was restored, and train movement resumed shortly after.

LTA noted that the Central Automatic Train Supervision (CATS) System, regulating the movement of driverless trains, was less responsive than usual during the incident. A software patch to address this issue was scheduled for deployment following rigorous testing.

Probable underlying causes

The recent disruptions raise questions about the underlying causes affecting Singapore’s MRT system. As the network expands and ages, components may wear and tear. Regular upgrades and thorough maintenance are crucial for preventing service disruptions. Any oversight can lead to equipment failures, as seen in past incidents.

Operational efficiency also plays a critical role. Efficient operations require seamless coordination between various systems and teams. Any breakdown in communication or processes can result in service delays or stoppages. Addressing these challenges necessitates a comprehensive approach, including regular system audits, investment in modern technologies, and continuous training for operational staff.

Public concerns over fare increases and cost-cutting

The recent disruptions have also sparked public debate over the cost of public transport and whether service reliability should be a key factor in determining fare increases.

One Facebook user commented, “Quote from our transport minister, train reliability is not a factor for fare increase. If train reliability is not critical then I don’t know what is considered a key [criterion] for a fare increase.” This sentiment reflects broader frustration over whether commuters are getting value for money when service quality is not guaranteed.

Another concern raised is whether cost-cutting measures could be contributing to more frequent breakdowns. A netizen questioned, “Just wondering, did MRT cut cost or save cost by sourcing cheaper but less reliable or lower quality parts, which is why the frequent breakdowns all too often, especially for the signalling system?”

The signalling system has been a recurring issue in past disruptions, raising concerns over whether procurement decisions are affecting reliability.

There have also been calls for greater accountability when service disruptions occur. One suggestion was, “There needs to be a system: MRT shouldn’t be allowed to raise prices the next year if they have more than six disruptions in a year.” This reflects the growing sentiment that fare adjustments should be tied to service quality, ensuring that operators are incentivised to maintain reliability.

Looking ahead

While the recent disruptions are a cause for concern, they also present an opportunity for the LTA and train operators to reassess and enhance the MRT system’s resilience. Transparent communication with the public, coupled with proactive measures to prevent disruptions, will ensure public trust in Singapore’s rail network.

Breakdowns may be unavoidable at times, but how they are managed and mitigated will determine commuter confidence. Moving forward, LTA and train operators must not only focus on immediate fixes but also implement long-term strategies to keep the trains running smoothly and the commuters happy.

