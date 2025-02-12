MALAYSIA: A flight from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Jieyang, China, was delayed on Sunday (Feb 9) after two Chinese nationals were removed from the aircraft for causing a commotion. According to KLIA OCPD Asst Comm Azman Shariat, the female passenger “acted insane” and disturbed others on board, prompting security officers to intervene, as reported by The Star. Both she and her partner were escorted off the plane before takeoff.

Following their removal, the pair was taken to the police station but reportedly refused to cooperate and displayed aggressive behaviour. Authorities then sought assistance from Health Ministry officers, who administered sedatives after medical checks.

The passengers were subsequently taken to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang for further evaluation due to suspected mental health issues. Both tested negative for drugs and remain hospitalised for additional assessment.

Netizens react with humour and scepticism

The incident quickly gained traction online, with netizens reacting with a mix of amusement and concern. Some likened the authorities’ handling of the situation to scenes from wildlife documentaries. One Reddit user remarked, “LMAO, this is like subduing a wild animal in NGEO.” Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Lol. I am imagining they got shot with a syringe with a red bulb hairy thingy like you saw in movies.”

Others found the event shocking yet entertaining. “That’s wild, man,” wrote one user, while another simply stated, “Yes! This is the way!”—possibly in admiration of how swiftly the situation was managed.

However, not all reactions were lighthearted. Some users voiced concerns about Malaysia’s approach to handling unruly foreigners, with one commenter suggesting that leniency might embolden bad behaviour: “How kind our police are. I’m afraid it will make some people big-headed and misbehave when inside our country,” the Redditor commented.

Another drew comparisons with stricter law enforcement elsewhere: “I don’t think I’ve ever heard interrogation with locals come with the conclusion, ‘failed to cooperate.’ People fear Thai prison, and there is a reason they fear it.”

Investigations still underway

While the authorities’ response to the scene appeared effective, the incident has sparked debate about law enforcement policies and the treatment of disruptive foreign visitors. Some argue that firm action is necessary to prevent future disturbances, while others question whether the response was proportionate.

As investigations continue, the two passengers remain under medical supervision. It’s still unclear if they will face additional consequences, but for now, their mid-air meltdown has left the internet buzzing.

