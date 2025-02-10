MALAYSIA: A red Honda WR-V came alarmingly close to plunging from the third floor of a multi-storey parking lot at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang on the afternoon of Feb 4. Photos and videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media, showing the SUV teetering dangerously over the edge of the building.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 38-year-old driver, a patient with known cardiac problems, experienced a sudden chest pain while driving, which led him to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV crashed into a section of the parking structure’s concrete wall, preventing it from falling to the ground.

According to SAYS, Sultan Idris Shah Hospital director Dr Farique Rizal confirmed the driver’s medical history and explained that three other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Despite the frightening situation, all passengers managed to exit the car before emergency responders arrived.

The incident occurred around 1:20 pm, and thankfully, no one was underneath the vehicle when it was hanging over the edge. A TikTok user who witnessed the incident commented, “Luckily, no one was passing underneath.” This statement resonates with many who have seen the dramatic images where the SUV’s proximity to the ground seemed perilously close.

The Seri Kembangan Fire and Rescue Station promptly responded to the scene and, with careful precision, safely removed the vehicle from the edge.

Social media reactions and public opinions

The dramatic nature of the incident sparked a range of reactions from the public, with many people expressing relief that no one was hurt. On Reddit, one user commented, “Convenient location for the injured driver. If any, that is,” reflecting the unusual circumstance of the vehicle being so close to a hospital. Another Reddit user observed, “Seems the driver got lucky. The guy hit a portion of the wall that was not reinforced, and the car didn’t fall to the ground.”

Facebook users also shared their thoughts on the event. One person remarked, “What a close shave! Lucky he’s in the hospital parking lot where he can get treated fast,” acknowledging the fortunate timing of the accident. Others took the opportunity to comment on the design of hospital parking lots, with one user noting, “Sad to say, most hospitals that I have been to have poor parking design. A narrow lane, not enough space to manoeuvre, etc.”

However, as expected with social media, it was also flooded with humorous reactions. While many users expressed relief that no one was seriously injured, others couldn’t resist cracking jokes about the not-so-common accident.

One Reddit user quipped, “Sorry, sir, you can’t park there,” referencing the vehicle’s precarious position hanging over the edge of the parking lot.

Over on Facebook, a comment that gained traction read, “Someone rush him to the hospital… wait a second,” pointing out the irony that the accident happened right outside a medical facility.

A lucky escape with minor injuries

Ultimately, the red Honda WR-V passengers escaped the incident with only minor injuries. The driver and the other occupants were fortunate that the crash occurred in a location where emergency services could quickly respond, and no further harm came to anyone involved. However, the event has raised questions about parking lot safety and the need for continued improvements in the design and reinforcement of such structures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Beyond the immediate relief that no lives were lost, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of medical emergencies while driving. The driver’s sudden chest pain highlights the critical importance of health screenings and self-awareness for individuals with preexisting conditions before getting behind the wheel.

The accident has also reignited discussions about the structural integrity of parking facilities, particularly in high-traffic areas such as hospitals. As authorities and building managers review safety protocols, the public is also urged to exercise caution in multi-storey parking lots, ensuring that such close calls do not become tragedies.