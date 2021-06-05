- Advertisement -

Singapore – The government will reimburse individuals who were previously rejected or are allergic to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines if they opt for the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at private clinics.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in a press release of Friday (Jun 4) that there are about 34,000 people who are eligible for the reimbursement.

More details will be forwarded to the individuals in the coming week, said MOH.

“As MOH has Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine in stock, MOH will be inviting private healthcare institutions licensed under the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics Act (PHMCA) to apply to be licensed providers for the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine under the Special Access Route (SAR).”

- Advertisement -

Under the SAR, Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for its Emergency Use List (EUL) can be imported and supplied by private healthcare providers as unregistered vaccines for administering to individuals in Singapore.

The Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine made it WHO’s EUL on Jun 1. To date, the EUL comprised of the following Covid-19 vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac-CoronaVac. In addition, WHO is currently evaluating more than ten other vaccines, MOH noted.

The private clinics will be allowed to draw on Singapore’s existing stock of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine.

“We will select around 20 private clinics around the island who can demonstrate the ability to administer the vaccines safely, properly and efficiently.

- Advertisement -

The clinics can provide the vaccine to all Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents and persons holding Long-Term Visit Passes, who, for one reason or other, wish to receive Sinovac-CoronaVac instead of a vaccine which is available on the national programme,” said MOH.

If they decide to receive the Sinova-CoronaVac vaccine, the government will then reimburse the individuals the fee imposed by the private clinics covering their costs.

“This is ultimately a private arrangement, though facilitated by the government. MOH will draw up guidelines on proper counselling, informed consent and safe management of patients,” said MOH.

However, as the vaccine remains unregistered, it will not be covered by the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP), a financial assistance scheme for individuals who suffer from serious side effects after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

- Advertisement -

Private healthcare institutions keen on applying can do so at the following link. The application period will close on Jun 11./TISG

Read related: Lim Tean: No basis to discriminate against Singaporeans who choose Sinovac vaccine

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg