Belgium’s Thomas Detry earned his first PGA Tour victory with a dominant performance, winning by an impressive seven shots at the Phoenix Open.

The 32-year-old athlete carded rounds of 66, 64, and 65 to finish at 24 under par, cruising to an excellent seven-shot victory. He finished well ahead of Americans Danial Berger and Michael Kim, both of whom ended the tournament at 17 under par.

Detry wrapped up his win with four straight birdies in his six-under-par round. To celebrate, his wife and two young children joined him on the course.

With this win, Detry said: “It’s incredible, it’s what dreams are made of… That walk on the last hole was incredible.”

This marks Detry’s first professional victory since he won the World Cup of Gold with Thomas Pieters in 2018.

In a social media post, the athlete shared: “A moment to cherish forever with my number one fans 🥰 🏆”

Highlights of the game

Detry, who has been a runner-up twice in 65 events, started the final round in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a two-shot advantage.

He felt some pressure from his playing partner, Berger, after the athlete made his fifth birdie of the day on the par-five 15th, closing the gap to just two shots for a short time.

However, Detry remained composed and delivered an impressive approach on the par-three 16th stadium hole, setting up a tap-in birdie that secured his triumph.

Detry stated: “I’ve given myself plenty of chances in the past but never been able to conclude. I’m just so happy.”