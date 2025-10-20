// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, October 20, 2025
31.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Faber Residence
Photo: Facebook/Seedly Personal Finance Community (SG)
Property
1 min.Read

This year’s last OCR project, Faber Residence, sells 86% of units at weekend launch at S$2,160 psf

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Faber Residence, a joint venture between GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings, saw a strong turnout during its launch over the weekend (Oct 18 and 19), with 86%, or 344 of its 399 units, sold at an average price of S$2,160 per square foot (psf).

The development marks the final Outside Central Region (OCR) project launch of 2025. 

Prices for the project’s two-bedroom units (646 sq ft) started at S$1.28 million, while the three-bedroom units (797 to 818 sq ft) were priced from about S$1.57 million, which PropNex CEO Kelvin Fong described as the “sweet spot” price range that appealed to many households, as reported by EdgeProp Singapore.

Mr Fong noted that buyers likely saw value in the project, given that new non-landed private homes in the OCR have averaged about S$2,275 psf this year.

All 80 two-bedroom and 199 three-bedroom units were sold, while more than half of the four- and five-bedroom units were bought.

See also  GuocoLand's unit enters joint venture for Lentor Central property development

“We believe the sensitive pricing and the project’s location advantages played a key role in attracting buyers,” Mr Fong said.

GuocoLand noted that most buyers were Singaporeans and permanent residents, with the majority purchasing for their own use.

The company’s residential director, Dora Chng, said many buyers were drawn by the project’s riverfront location, proximity to established schools, and direct access to the Ulu Pandan Park Connector. /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans and Malaysians working in S’pore among early buyers of Sunway Property’s first JB city centre SOHO project

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //