Thursday, October 9, 2025
Singapore
Sunway Majestic in Johor Bahru
Photo: Sunway Property
Property
1 min.Read

Singaporeans and Malaysians working in S’pore among early buyers of Sunway Property’s first JB city centre SOHO project

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporeans and Malaysians working in the city-state were among the first buyers of Sunway Majestic, Sunway Property’s first development in Johor Bahru City Centre (JBCC) and the city centre’s first Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) apartments.

About 30% of buyers were Singaporeans, while the remaining 70% were Malaysians, of whom 60% work in Singapore, The Edge Singapore reported.

Purchased units in the freehold project, located just three kilometres from the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, were primarily for personal use (70%), with the rest bought for investment (30%).

The project includes one- to three-bedroom SOHO units starting at RM400,000 (S$122,660.80) with customisation options under the developer’s Design to Own concept.

In June, a study by Milieu, commissioned by Master Community Developer Sunway Property, found that 48% of Singapore property seekers, of whom 83% already own homes in the city-state, were considering Johor Bahru for their next home purchase.

Gerard Soosay, Sunway Property’s CEO for the southern region, said, “Johor Bahru’s appeal is real, but expectations are higher: communities must be safe, connected, and adaptable to cross-border lifestyles.”

While JB property interest from Singapore buyers remains strong, several Singapore home buyers who invested in Johor properties were reportedly left paying bank interest and facing significant losses after projects remained unfinished past their scheduled completion dates. /TISG

