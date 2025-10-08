// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
31.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore buildings
Photo: Freepik/freestockcenter
Property
Less than 1 min.Read

Office rents outside Singapore’s CBD to grow faster as CBD rents rise and vacancy dips, says Cushman & Wakefield

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Office rents outside Singapore’s central business district (CBD) are expected to grow faster in the coming quarters as rents rise and vacancies fall in the city-state’s CBD, property portal 99.co reported, citing Cushman & Wakefield.

According to JLL Research and Cushman & Wakefield, Grade A office rents in the city-state’s CBD went up by around 0.5% in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3), while vacancy rates narrowed to 4.7% from 5.2% in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, decentralised office vacancy rates fell from 7.2% to 5.3%, though rents only inched up by 0.1% in Q3.

Cushman & Wakefield expects rents in these areas to grow faster in the coming quarters, as more companies that want to stay close to the city-state’s talent pools look for affordable alternatives compared to CBD rents.

Looking ahead, the property portal noted that CBD Grade A office supply will stay limited, and with demand remaining strong and supply tight, rents are expected to rise further next year. /TISG

See also  ‘I thought toilet got ghost’: TikTok user says she saw something scary at bathroom at CBD

Read also: Singapore home buyers face losses and bank interest payments as Johor projects are abandoned

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //