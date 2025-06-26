Thursday, June 26, 2025
‘This moment is not just for me, it’s for us’— Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce prepares for her last appearance in Jamaica before retirement

Aiah Bathan
Aiah Bathan

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently announced that she would retire from competition after the Jamaica National Championships, being held from June 26 to June 29. 

In an event hosted by one of her sponsors, Nike, to honour her impressive accomplishments, Fraser-Pryce admitted: “In the next two days, it will be my final time gracing the National Stadium. Honestly, it’s one of those moments that I’m looking forward to… because I have absolutely nothing to lose and all to gain.”

The event held at AC Hotel was attended by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, GraceKennedy CEO Frank James, Nike executives, MVP Track Club president Bruce James, Wolmer’s Girls’ School principal and Pocket Rocket Foundation chair Colleen Montague, members of the parliamentary opposition, her husband Jason Pryce, and their son Zyon. 

As she prepared for her last appearance at Kingston’s National Stadium, where her legacy began, Fraser-Pryce said that her athletic journey was about more than just achieving medals and titles. It has been primarily about making an impact to inspire others and fulfil a greater purpose. 

“This moment is not just for me—it’s for us… It’s how we continue to shift and change the narrative around female or elite sprinting. It’s about telling others that no one gets to tell you when or how or where—you get to show up on your own time, in your own moment,” she said. 

Fraser-Pryce’s athletic journey 

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her name at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, where she achieved her very first global medal as a member of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team. This milestone marked the start of her legendary career that resulted in three Olympic gold medals (100m wins in 2008 and 2012), as well as a World Indoor 60m title, five 100m World Championship golds, and 10 World Championship medals. 

Moreover, she is ranked as the third fastest woman in history and has been named Jamaica’s Sportswoman of the Year multiple times.

The athlete shared: “I’ve always said that I’m the daughter of the soil… I’m a proud Jamaican because you have shown me love in the ups, in the downs… and it is you who have helped to nurture me and give me that spirit of pride and unwavering support.” 

The Jamaica Observer shared how Nike vice president Brett Holts acknowledged Fraser-Pryce’s legacy. The news outlet shared on social media: “Vice president of global sports brand Nike, Brett Holts paid tribute to Jamaica’s sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Monday, describing her as ‘the most accomplished female sprinter in the history of the sport’”.

Netizens flooded the comments section with admiration and pride, thanking Shelly for her extraordinary legacy on the track. Many praised her as a national treasure and one of the greatest sprinters of all time. One fan cheered, “👏👏👏👏👏👏Big up Shelly….Congratulations, we love you,” while another added, “One Shelly!🔥Thanks for your service.🔥🔥🔥” A third simply called her “The greatest female sprinter ever 🙏🏾.”

In another social media post, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared: “As I prepare for my final National Trials, I’m filled with gratitude for the journey, for my partners, and most of all, for my people… Jamaica, your love has carried me, and your pride has fueled me. Every step I’ve taken has been with you beside me.”

Others shared more personal reflections, describing the deep inspiration they’ve drawn from Shelly’s journey. One heartfelt message read, “Thank you, Shelly. Thank you for being you and showing the world that you can be anything, do anything and reach for the stars… ❤️🚀,” while another wrote, “We will miss you so much on the track, your energy, your grace and your determination to do great! All the best in your future endeavours ✨.”

