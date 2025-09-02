// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
27.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ pheung56 (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
2 min.Read

‘This isn’t army where you get bullied cause you chao geng’: Intern asks why there’s a stigma against MCs

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: When an intern brought up the issue of medical certificates and employees who work even while they’re sick, it spawned a lively discussion on the work culture in Singapore in general, which many agreed leaves much to be desired.

“Why is there a stigma around MC?” asked u/HugeWestern6853 in a recent post on r/askSingapore.

The intern explained that they see many of their full-time colleagues reporting to work even when they have runny noses, the flu, or a fever.

“When I asked them why they didn’t take MC,” the medical certificate issued by a doctor that attests to a person’s inability to work, “they couldn’t really reply and even said, ‘I feel paiseh to take MC.”

“Why do we have this mindset even at a civilian workplace?” they asked, adding that “this isn’t the army where you get bullied cause you chao geng,” or fake an illness or injury.

Many of the Reddit users who answered the post author’s question pointed to the work culture in Singapore.

See also  Indonesian coffee startup Fore Coffee has bagged seed funding from East Ventures

“Singaporean work culture is some of the harshest in the world. I know people who work high up in MOH, and if they take MC, their director will literally say to them, ‘taking sick holiday ah?’ implying that they’re not actually sick but just taking a holiday. Any time off work is viewed as slacking, so people — even in the Ministry of Health — go to the office sick. Clearly nobody learned from COVID,” one claimed.

Another added, “Someone I know in civil service, in her first trimester, foolishly) told her boss she was pregnant. Instead of congratulating her, his first response was, ‘Who’s going to take over your work when you go on maternity leave?’ His next comment — ‘Oh, this means you’re going to be on MC regularly for the next few months.’

A commenter added that this attitude towards pregnant employees can also be found in the private sector.

“Not just in civil service, in MNC as well. When the employee told her angmo HR director that she was pregnant, he asked, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Toxic.”

See also  $750 Yishun small room for rent boasts ‘superior environment’ but only has space for one bed

“That’s so dumb. Going to work when sick prolongs recovery, thereby affecting work efficiency in the first place. Sounds like a terrible place to be in,” a Reddit user weighed in.

“You don’t get bullied when you chao keng, you get fired and/or get your income/promotion impacted. Depending on your stage of life, the latter is arguably worse. People generally look down on both MC abusers and people who come to the office sick,” another wrote.

“Such a hard place to be in, if you are sick and take MC by being responsible, they will look at you poorly, but if you are accountable and do work despite being sick, they despise you for being socially irresponsible,” a Reddit user replied. /TISG

Read also: ‘Lost at work due to lots of mind games’ — Worker says her employer cut off her contact after probation for being sick

Hot this week

Health & Fitness

Vapes vs cigarettes: Which are more harmful?

SINGAPORE: Singapore recent crackdown on vapes, imposing far stricter...
Singapore News

Airport & hotel toilets are on Singaporeans’ best toilets list, while those in MRT stations & coffee shop are the worst

SINGAPORE: Pro-tip: if you have a question about everyday...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore’s Changi Airport backs Heathrow West in push to end expansion monopoly

UK/SINGAPORE: The Arora Group's "Heathrow West" plan aims to...

Fired by the algorithm? Singapore employers face reckoning as AI enters the HR room

SINGAPORE: As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a key part...

Former Lifebrandz, Autagco, exits F&B business as it shuts last Superfood Kitchen outlet

SINGAPORE: Autagco, the company formerly known as Lifebrandz, has...

Over 100 employees affected as Hotel Miramar Singapore is sold for S$160M and closes in October

SINGAPORE: Over 100 employees are set to be affected when...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore