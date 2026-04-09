// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, April 9, 2026
28.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Jobs
2 min.Read

‘This isn’t a school’: Singaporeans say companies are not investing in training employees

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In an online discussion, when a commenter expressed that “not many companies are willing to train people anymore,” many agreed, pinpointing it as a problem not only for younger members of the workforce.

The discussion took place when the April 6 article, “WP MPs ask if Singapore’s job market is leaving young people behind,” from The Independent Singapore, was shared on Reddit. 

Several WP MPs will be raising questions about the latest Graduate Employment Survey (GES), which showed that fewer Singapore university graduates found jobs within six months of finishing their exams.

This is a topic that WP MPs and NCMPs have been vocal about. Last year, they raised various questions in Parliament, including whether the Graduate Industry Traineeships (GRIT) can help Singapore’s fresh graduates find jobs.

This appears to echo the concerns of other Singaporeans. In February, a young woman who will be graduating this year told CNA that she wished the Government would incentivise companies to hire fresh graduates for entry-level roles so that companies would not look for applicants with experience for these roles. She also suggested that the Government could pay for new hires’ training periods when they are on probation, which would serve as an incentive for companies to hire fresh graduates

On the Reddit post, the comment that received the most upvotes began with “Not many companies are willing to train people anymore. Almost every position, they are hired to just plug and play. Most companies are also understaffed, and employees are overworked, which leaves almost no room for self-improvement or development via rotation or courses within the company. Cause who else is going to do the work?”

The commenter added that entry-level jobs are now outsourced, which leaves fresh graduates few positions to apply for.

They were answered by someone who works for a Japanese firm, which makes it a point to hire fresh graduates every year, recognising that the talent pipeline needs to be kept flowing, which firms see as an investment in the future.

“The fresh grads of today will eventually become the management and leaders of many years later… If you have blank years, you’ll create gaps in the talent ladder and experience a leadership vacuum once the preceding batch of leadership (or even just mid management) retires,” they added.

Another, who also works for a Japanese company, said that when a young worker underperforms, instead of getting fired, older colleagues try to help them build capacity.

As for the lack of training in Singapore, another wrote, “I’ve been to three jobs since COVID, mid-level 130k PA cookie-cutter role whose function is to plug the gap in process. No training provided, just reading material and jumping straight to the fire.” 

A commenter shared that during one interview, they were told, “We hire you for your skills, not to teach you. This isn’t a school.” /TISG

Read also: Budget 2026: Student wishes Gov’t would incentivise companies to hire fresh graduates, including paying for probation period

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

Bus with S$1.2k unpaid fines brought to a halt on JB–Singapore Causeway by fallen sign

A Malaysia bus with over S$1.2k in unpaid fines since 2025 was stopped on the Johor–Singapore Causeway by fallen sign on checkpoint, prompting netizen discussions.
Singapore News

Educator deeply concerned by Education Minister’s plan to introduce AI to Primary 4 students

An educator is arguing that introducing AI to young children carries a real developmental risk to young minds. https://www.straitstimes.com/opinion/forum/forum-introducing-ai-at-primary-4-carries-a...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Bus with S$1.2k unpaid fines brought to a halt on JB–Singapore Causeway by fallen sign

A Malaysia bus with over S$1.2k in unpaid fines since 2025 was stopped on the Johor–Singapore Causeway by fallen sign on checkpoint, prompting netizen discussions.

Educator deeply concerned by Education Minister’s plan to introduce AI to Primary 4 students

An educator is arguing that introducing AI to young children carries a real developmental risk to young minds. https://www.straitstimes.com/opinion/forum/forum-introducing-ai-at-primary-4-carries-a...

With SG being one of the most expensive cities in Asia, netizen ask, ‘How to improve quality of life in Singapore?’

In Reddit, a netizen asked people "What are some things that you can do in Singapore or buy that really improve your quality of life?"

‘I thought it was a scam’: SG man reunited with lost passport after migrant worker tracks him down

From an FB post: "Picture this: my passport, with only my Chinese name SIT POH SANG stamped on it, was out there living its best life without me. Enter the hero of the day, Antony Raj, who apparent...

Business

AI is putting key entry-level jobs at risk for workers without degrees, report finds

A new report reveals how AI will fracture the career pathways that workers without college degrees have long relied on for upward mobility.

Work may be at risk now with AI doing huge portions of many jobs

The rapid development of generative AI has gone hand-in-hand with growing anxiety about what the technology might do to the world’s white-collar labor force. A

Singaporean Redditor questions locals’ edge over foreign talent: ‘Are we really worth 3x-5x pay?’

The user said the question was prompted by remarks from his department director, who warned that younger Singaporeans are becoming too complacent and may be losing their edge at work.

‘JB prices almost the same as SG already’: Some say RTS Link may not pull shoppers away from SG stores

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online shared they’re confident retail businesses in the Woodlands and Marsiling will survive even as the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens by the ...

Singapore Politics

International human rights organisations call on Singapore Government to ‘immediately’ drop all charges against local activist Jolovan Wham

The statement follows recent charges against the activist over alleged involvement in public assemblies.

Workers’ Party leaders jump on flashback trend, share what they looked like in the ‘90s

What Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Dennis Tan, Jamus Lim, and others looked like around 30 years ago. Some were young adults, some were just babies. Commenters remembered it was the first time they vot...

Mun Wai: Singapore needs foreigners. That’s not the debate.

He argues that if immigration had been handled well, Singaporeans would not feel as much anxiety as they do

“Give him a break” – Minister Desmond Lee’s tongue-in-cheek remark about son’s homework draws flak online

Desmond Lee posted about how his son made some pancakes. He ended the post with a remark about whether his son has done his homework, prompting some netizens to urge him to give his son a break.

© The Independent Singapore

// //