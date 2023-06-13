‘This is not zebra crossing!’ — Car driver upset with ‘self-entitled Caucasian who shakes his head as if I had beaten the red light’

SINGAPORE: An irate netizen posted a video online after feeling that a foreigner had been rude to him while he was driving. He posted a dashcam video on the Complaint Singapore Instagram account, which showed him stopping just before a yellow box as people crossed the street.

Most of those crossing the road just went about their business, but one man, who appeared to be a Caucasian, made it a point to give the motorist a look.



“This is not a zebra crossing! I’m perfectly fine to stop and gladly let these pedestrians to cross but please don’t be like the self-entitled Caucasian who shakes his head as if I had beaten the red light,” the post author wrote, adding that there was no car behind his and that the pedestrians could have crossed after his car went by.

He ended his post by writing, “Please be a responsible road user and use the road safely, don’t risk your life and to assume cars will always stop even at zebra crossing. Be safe!”

Lines in yellow forming a box with an X in the middle are painted on the road’s intersection to signify that all areas in the box should be kept open and that no cars should stop inside and obstruct other vehicles.

They’re usually painted in high-traffic areas where vehicles come from several directions.

A commenter on the video also called out a woman and a man who looked at their mobile phones the whole time while crossing the street.

“Such behaviors for not caring to be safe on roads, looking out to make sure to cross safely are getting worst. Drivers cannot take full responsibility if walkers are careless, ‘bo chap’, irresponsible.”

Another netizen offered this piece of advice to the driver. “For this kind of crossing, you have inch slowly so people will take notice of you approaching and stop walking. If you just stop there, nobody will let you pass.”

