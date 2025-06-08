‘Things are hard right now’ — Family pays S$4K/month house rent; their mum even struggles to return to the workforce after 15 years being a housewife

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean has taken to Reddit to share that her family is currently in the middle of a financial crisis, with house rent alone costing them about S$4,000 a month and her mother struggling to return to the workforce after spending the last 15 years as a full-time housewife.

Posting on the r/SGexams subreddit, the woman explained that her household consists of four people: herself, her mother, her older brother, and her youngest brother, who is still in primary school.

“We have to work enough to rent an apartment that’s around S$4,000 since we have four people living [in it],” she wrote. “It ain’t cheap, but that’s the best we could find in this economy.”

She shared that her mother has not worked since 2010, having dedicated herself to raising her children full-time. Now, after more than a decade away from the workforce, her mother is actively looking for sustainable employment to support the family, but it hasn’t been easy.

- Advertisement -

As for her mother’s background, she mentioned, “[My mother] has a diploma in education and property management and a degree in education. She teaches mainly English and mathematics, and science too!” she said. “As for property, she has to pay up front a fee to start, which we already don’t have.”

Complicating things further, her youngest brother, who is around seven years old, needs to be picked up from school at 6 p.m. each day. This makes it difficult for their mother to take on any work that requires her to be out after 6 p.m. or before 7:30 a.m., when he is sent to school.

The woman added that her older brother will be enlisting in National Service soon, and she herself will be starting school in under two months. Even with whatever income she can contribute, it will not be enough to cover their basic expenses.

“It won’t even be half of what we need. Things are hard right now, and I’m trusting the Lord and our faith to stay strong,” she said.

- Advertisement -

She ended her post with a heartfelt plea for help, asking fellow Singaporeans for job recommendations or advice for her mother.

“Any job suggestions or any advice if anyone has a similar experience is much appreciated.”

“She should contact her previous colleagues or friends…”

In the comments, many Reddit users encouraged the young woman to help her mother explore job opportunities in the education sector, with several suggesting roles like tutoring or teaching.

One Redditor pointed out, “MOE is having a shortage of teachers. She can try to rejoin the service. Sign up for a flexi adjunct first and work from there. She should contact her previous colleagues or friends. Some might even be HODs now. Science teachers are in huge demand now. Try emailing principals or HODs.”

- Advertisement -

Another suggested, “Perhaps a job as a preschool educator would be a good fit for your mom? There’s a shortage in the field, so the pay is quite high, starting at S$2,800 and increasing with seniority.”

In response to the family’s housing situation, one user advised, “If y’all are Singaporeans, you might wanna go search for ‘Public Rental Scheme’ for housing and go get assistance from possibly ‘Wicare’ or similar charity organisation, all these might take some time for the application process but it will greatly help your situation! In the meantime, go search for a quick part-time/adhoc job for you and ur brother to get the much-needed petty cash.”

Public rental scheme

According to the Housing and Development Board (HDB), to apply for the Public Rental Scheme, you must be a Singapore Citizen, at least 21 years old, and apply with another Singaporean or Permanent Resident to form a family nucleus.

Also, the rent you’ll pay depends on your household income, the type of flat, and whether you’re applying for the first or second time.

For households earning S$800 or less a month, first-time applicants pay around $26 to $33 for a 1-room flat and S$44 to S$75 for a 2-room flat. If you’re applying a second time, the rates go up to S$90 to S$123 for a 1-room and S$123 to S$165 for a 2-room.

For those earning between S$800 to S$1,500 monthly, the rent for first-timers ranges from S$90 to S$123 for a 1-room and S$123 to $165 for a 2-room, while second-timers can expect to pay about S$150 to S$205 for a 1-room and S$205 to S$275 for a 2-room.

Read also: Bored at S$70k/year job, Singaporean man considers leaving stable finance job for career in insurance or property

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)