Bored at S$70k/year job, Singaporean man considers leaving stable finance job for career in insurance or property

SINGAPORE: A man in his late 20s took to Reddit to ask if anyone has left their corporate office job to become an insurance or property agent, as he considers making a similar move.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum, the Singaporean shared that he is currently working in an office role in the finance industry, earning around S$60,000 to S$70,000 annually. His job follows the standard Monday to Friday, 9-to-6 schedule.

While the work itself is manageable, he admitted that he has been feeling increasingly bored and disconnected.

“I am starting to feel bored, and I feel that I can’t click with anybody at work. I can go by some days, barely saying a few words to a few people only. I mostly engross myself in my computer screen and do my work as well as some personal errands at times,” he wrote.

He went on to explain that he has been considering a switch to a more client-facing role, as he wants to meet new people and eventually grow his own network of clients.

“Sometimes I feel like quitting and changing to another job like insurance agent or property agent because I want to be more sociable, have more opportunities to go out and mingle around, and also, in the long term, hope to build my book of clients and grow my income way beyond what an ordinary corporate job can pay,” he said.

Ending his post, he asked the forum, “Has anyone here left their corporate office job to be an insurance/property agent or other similar roles? Care to share your experiences and whether you regretted it or not?”

“You’re probably just bored and need a change of environment.”

In the comments, several Redditors advised him to take a step back and think carefully before making such a big move.

One Redditor pointed out that wanting more social interaction is not the same as being ready for a full-on sales role.

He wrote, “Are you looking for more interaction in your job, or are you really into sales? There’s a difference in dealing with clients or selling something – you have to answer all their questions non-stop, which is not always a fun thing.

S$60-70k per annum is not bad for someone in their 20s… I used to want to interact with people more; now it’s non-stop meetings, and I just want time to focus on my actual work!”

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “Let me ask you this: If you are in an environment where you also won’t talk to people when they are not actively avoiding you, how do you think you are able to talk to more people and be sociable when you change to a profession that people are actively avoiding you?!

If you want to be sociable, maybe start by keeping your job and talking to all the different people in your company first.”

A third added, “Change jobs or teams, I suppose. You’re probably just bored and need a change of environment. Like new people or a new job scope to feel like you’re learning again.”

