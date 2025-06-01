Singaporean mum admits feeling unfulfilled despite having a ‘family, a house, a car, and a stable job’

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean mum recently shared a raw and honest post on social media, saying that even though she has everything she once wished for—a family, a house, a car, and a stable job—she still feels like something is missing deep down. “My heart and mind still feel unsatisfied,” she admitted.

In a post titled “Drowning in the Depths: What to Do?”, she opened up about the emotional challenges of being a working parent and how this has greatly affected her marriage.

“My relationship with my hubby has deteriorated after having my kid. Most of the time, it feels like we are roommates. Also, his capacity for engagement seems to have gone from bad to worse,” she wrote.

“Like he wasn’t the best conversationalist before this, but now it’s like there’s barely any effort apart from the daily routine conversations. He’s a hands-on dad, I guess, but I’m still the one who carries most of the mental load.”

- Advertisement -

The woman also revealed how motherhood has impacted her social life. “I feel like I have no friends. Even calling to chat or replying to messages seems to take a lot of effort. Whereas I see many others out there having huge gatherings every week. Why is it only me who lost everyone?”

She went on to share that they hired a domestic helper to ease the burden at home. However, the arrangement has not been as helpful as she had hoped, as the helper frequently complains about aches, pains, and personal issues, and appears reluctant to take on anything beyond her core duties.

“It’s a nuisance. I really, really wish I could somehow make do without one, but it seems impossible for now,” she wrote.

“There are several other things that bother me, but it seems like I should just accept it. The only time I don’t feel like I’m drowning in the depths is when I’m with my kid, who’s literally the light of my life, and perhaps when I’m at work because I’m too busy and distracted to feel anything,” she added.

- Advertisement -

“You need to talk to your husband about this…”

In the comments, many Singaporean Redditors encouraged the mum to tackle things one step at a time.

Some felt that mending her relationship with her husband could be a good starting point. One Redditor advised, “Share your thoughts with your husband, but craft the messaging well, such as telling him how you miss the time you had with him alone, being able to converse with him, and share everything under the sun with him.”

Another agreed, adding, “You need to talk to your husband about this; it won’t be easy, and it won’t be fast, but you will both need to be willing and able to address it.”

Others turned their attention to her home situation, suggesting that she address the ongoing tension with her helper. “Talk to your helper; if she’s not happy, change her out. You don’t have to deal with substandard service when you’re paying for it.”

- Advertisement -

Another shared, “Feel like we are quite similar in terms of life phase. Except maybe I have two kids now. My helper usually doesn’t give problems…if yours is not helping, I might take a leap and suggest you consider replacing her.”

In other news, a woman shared on social media that her former boss has been spreading false claims about her after she resigned from a company she believed she had left on good terms.

In a detailed post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, the woman explained that she left her job at the end of 2024, having served the standard one-month notice period. At the time of her departure, there were no signs of conflict or tension, and she assumed everything had ended on amicable terms.

However, weeks after her departure, troubling rumours began to reach her through former colleagues and people in her professional network.

Read more: ‘My ex-boss is spreading lies about me’ — Woman says her former boss is falsely claiming she ‘mismanaged’ the company, so he fired her, despite a peaceful resignation

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)