Thieves abscond with 12-year-old disabled girl after mother leaves her in the car

SINGAPORE: A 12-year-old disabled girl was found safe after the car she was waiting in was stolen in a shocking incident that unfolded in Butterworth, Penang.

The incident occurred on Friday evening (June 20), when the girl accompanied her mother to deliver engine oil to her father’s car workshop.

According to a statement released by the Butterworth District Police, the mother left the engine running as she stepped out of the car at around 5:30 pm, leaving her daughter inside. When she returned, both the vehicle and her daughter were gone.

The mother immediately began searching the surrounding area and, using a mobile phone tracking application, managed to trace her daughter’s location.

The police were alerted and apprehended a male suspect in his 60s and safely rescued the girl, who was unharmed.

The police reported that the suspect has a lengthy criminal history, including seven prior offences and 11 drug-related cases. He is now being investigated for vehicle theft and kidnapping.