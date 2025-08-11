Thief tries to take baby hostage after attempted theft at supermarket gets foiled

MALAYSIA: What began as a suspected shoplifting incident at a supermarket took a dangerous turn on Saturday (Aug 9) when the thief attempted to seize an infant from a woman and use him as a hostage in a bid to escape.

According to The New Straits Times, the incident took place at about 12:45pm in a supermarket in Butterworth, Penang. The man, believed to be a Vietnamese national, was reportedly carrying several bags of seafood and trying to leave without paying.

Supermarket staff confronted him at the exit and when it became clear he was cornered, the suspect allegedly turned on a woman holding her 11-month-old son, threatening her with a knife.

Bystanders quickly rushed in, with several shoppers and store employees grappling with the man. The group managed to subdue him until police arrived and the child was unharmed.

Police later confirmed the suspect is a security guard and father of three. He has been detained and is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code (theft in buildings), Section 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Investigations are ongoing.