‘They’re taking advantage of our situation’—Elderly couple say travel agency charged S$2,800 per pax for premium economy upgrade

SINGAPORE: An elderly couple just wanted to travel to Northern Europe to see the Northern Lights. However, their supposedly fun travel was marred by disappointment when their travel agency demanded an extra S$2,800 each when they requested an upgrade to premium economy class.

The 60-year-old wife admitted that they booked a Nordic tour package with a travel agency through a friend’s introduction. Their itinerary included visiting Finland, Norway, Sweden, and other countries. Considering that the flight was long, the wife and her husband requested to upgrade their tickets to premium economy class, and the travel agency asked for an additional S$2,800 per person.

“They’re taking advantage of our situation!” the wife remarked.

She added, “Although I felt the cost was too high, my husband and I are both elderly, and it is difficult for us to sit for long periods of time.”

The couple also did not want to miss the trip with their daughter, so they ended up paying an extra S$5,600.

Same price as another plane ticket

After her trip, the wife checked online and found out that the same round-trip flight from the same airline cost only about S$2,000, and it made her question the travel agency’s charges.

She pointed out that the tour package already included the airfare, but upgrading their tickets required paying an equivalent amount for buying another flight ticket.

With this, the wife filed a complaint and claimed: “I am not asking for a refund. I just want the travel agency to provide a breakdown of the airfare and upgrade fees.”

In similar news about elderly complaints, there was a recent report where an elderly dinercomplained that a glass of Iced Milo at a restaurant cost more than a beer. With this, the restaurant owner declared that the price of the drink was already stated, and did not understand why the diner needed to complain.

Read more about the news story here.