Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Customer complains over $5 Iced Milo, says it’s unacceptable because it’s more expensive than beer

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A diner recently complained that a glass of Iced Milo at a restaurant cost more than a beer. With this, the restaurant owner declared that the price of the drink was already stated, and did not understand why the diner needed to complain. 

The 70-year-old diner shared to Shin Min Daily News that when she and her husband dined at a Vietnamese restaurant, they were shocked when they discovered that the Iced Milo was priced that way. She claimed: “My husband ordered beer and iced Milo at the counter, and paid a total of $8. When I asked about the price later, I found out that the iced Milo was $5, which was more expensive than the $3 beer. It’s really unacceptable.”

The customer also remarked that she complained about the price to the store, but she was dissatisfied with their response and attitude. She believes that this kind of drink should be priced at a more affordable price point. 

When reporters visited the restaurant, it was discovered that the prices of the drinks were clearly listed in their menu—$3 for hot Milo and $5 for an Iced Milo. 

The 45-year-old store manager stated when interviewed that she felt helpless in the situation. She shared that the person who came to buy the drink was the diner’s husband, and before he ordered, the staff explained the price of the drink, which he agreed to. 

She also explained that the menu was clearly listed in their store, and that customers may opt to not buy if they felt their price offerings were too high. In regard to the pricing, she also said that the high rent and rising operating costs led to the adjustments of product prices. 

The restaurant had been serving its customers for the last eight years and had not received any customer complaints about their food and drinks being too expensive–not until this incident. 

In similar news about diner complaints, there was a report where customers complained that the plastic bowls used in a chicken rice stall had old stains and were deemed as disgusting. A customer reported that he first thought that it was just the color of the soup, but after finishing his meal, he realized it was old grime. 

Read more about the news story here.

