Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Photo: Canva Free Image Library
‘They knew the risk’: Malaysian woman’s rant at Causeway drivers hit by Singapore crackdown

A. Aman
By A. Aman

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: A Malaysian woman’s recent social media rant has gone viral, shining a spotlight on the underground network of drivers ferrying passengers between Malaysia and Singapore. In her video, she criticised fellow Malaysians who knowingly operated in these legally dubious areas, 

According to her, these drivers “knew the risks” and should not be complaining now that they are jobless following a strict enforcement push by Singaporean authorities.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has long prohibited unlicensed cross-border ride-hailing, citing insurance gaps, amid road safety concerns and bottlenecked congestion at the Causeway. The ban is also to prevent undercutting of licensed taxi and bus services. 

Yet for years, many drivers from across the causeway also advertised on private Telegram groups and informal ride-hailing platforms, offering door-to-door trips across the border or within Singapore at prices far below official rates. Some even branched into providing illegal rides within Singapore, often charging a fraction of the price compared to our official ride-hailing alternatives.

If an accident does occur, passengers may find themselves without proper insurance coverage, facing complicated legal processes across jurisdictions.

But what is driving demand?

Given rising Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums, high fuel prices, and frequent surge fares, ride-hailing costs in Singapore have become prohibitively expensive for some. For many, these Malaysian drivers offered a much-needed alternative.

A S$30 cross-border ride direct to the doorstep was often far cheaper than booking a licensed taxi and more comfortable and convenient compared to enduring the multi-stage journey of buses, trains, and long immigration queues.

There was also a pay dispute involving bus drivers for a Malaysian firm that plies the Johor-Singapore Causeway, leading to a protest on Monday (Jul 21) morning that affected thousands of commuters who were making their way to Singapore, forcing them to walk. across the busy causeway.

For Malaysians struggling with limited job opportunities back home and the lucrative nature of the business with low barriers to entry, the cross-border trips represented a stable income stream, especially as earnings in the Singapore dollar stretch much farther in Johor Bahru.

There’s the argument for upholding road safety standards, ensuring proper insurance coverage, and maintaining fair competition for licensed transport operators. On the other hand, there’s the reality of everyday commuters and the economic and social pressures that make these informal services attractive, if not essential. For some, Singapore’s move to entirely ban this fleet has drawn widespread controversy.

The Malaysian woman’s message may have been blunt, but it avoids an uncomfortable truth. The crackdown will not erase the demand unless affordable, reliable, and legal cross-border transport alternatives exist. Until then, the market for such services is unlikely to disappear, with the stakes only becoming higher.

LTA does have a cross-border taxi scheme, and to join the scheme, LTA requires Malaysia-registered taxis to obtain a public service vehicle licence and a permit, which sets a limit of 400 vehicles to serve a land crossing that typically sees over 500,000 commuters daily. The authority also has clarified that there are no plans to fully liberalise cross-border transport via ride-hailing services.

