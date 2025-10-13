‘They didn’t seem embarrassed’ — Teen couple lie together at Our Tampines Hub, unbothered by people who are watching

SINGAPORE: A young couple was attracting attention when they were physically displaying public affection at Our Tampines Hub. According to Stomp, many people witnessed the scene that took place at around 6:30 p.m. near iTea and Kopi & Tarts.

The person who raised the complaint stated: “The girl was lying on the chair, and the guy was lying on top of her… They didn’t seem embarrassed even though everyone around them was watching.” It was also stated that many people, including children, were walking past and looking at them, but the couple seemed to be unbothered.

Furthermore, the person also declared that a staff member at the iTea shop told her that the couple had been there for quite some time. It was suspected that the couple were secondary school students.

“I’m not sure what school they’re from, but they look like secondary school students,” she added. “The school needs to do something about this,” the person who raised the concern declared.

Dating culture in Singapore

In Singapore, people value the importance of preserving traditional values, despite the country being highly developed. When it comes to dating, casual gestures like holding hands between couples are generally accepted in public, but more intimate displays of affection, such as kissing or hugging for so long, can garner frowns from others, especially in areas where conservative traditions still prevail.

Moreover, family is really significant in Singaporean culture; that is why it is normal for couples to meet their partner’s immediate family, including extended relatives, early on in the relationship.

With this, tourists are encouraged to be mindful of these expectations from Singapore locals. Understanding and respecting these kinds of cultural boundaries can show that people are giving importance to cultural respect and consideration, especially towards Singapore’s community values.

In a Reddit post, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on what Singaporeans think about public display of affection.

One netizen remarked, “Controversial, but I feel only those who are forever alone will have a problem with it. Those who have been in relationships before will understand that it’s a normal part of any RS… As long as you’re not doing anything explicit like groping each other or straddling your partner, I don’t see any issues with it.”

Another netizen admitted that people are usually trained to behave themselves in public, which is why people tend to look down on people displaying such acts.

One more comment also declared that PDA should be none of Singaporean’s business.