SINGAPORE: A maid has allegedly come forward with claims of mistreatment by her employers. According to a post, the maid said her bags were locked, and her things were taken. She also claimed that she was not given any days off and that she wasn’t given her pay.

A news page on Facebook published a post stating that a maid had submitted a complaint. According to the post, the victim wrote to the page and shared, “My landlords in Singapore are rude. I filed a complaint against them, saying they locked my bags and took all my clothes. I hope that future Burmese girls will avoid this landlord. Both husband and wife are the same. I filed a complaint because they did not give me any days off or pay me my salary.”

In another post, an online user who claimed to be the maid’s friend shared the same set of photos, along with a few additional ones. “A friend of mine complained to the Ministry of Manpower because her employer did not give her days off and wages,” the writer claimed.

“Because of this, her employer, a Chinese couple, broke into her locked luggage and cut her clothes with scissors. This couple had previously abused a Burmese girl who had been brought to their home and bullying forced to work there. The Burmese girl had filed a police report and was released. Therefore, it is important to warn other domestic workers not to go to the Chinese couple’s house again.”

The posts sparked a range of reactions. While many condemned the treatment, others offered messages of support for the maid. However, some emphasized the importance of respecting privacy and refraining from sharing sensitive details, like addresses, when discussing such matters.

“I agree that evil employers like this should be shamed to warn others, but we must be cautious when sharing photos and personal details like addresses. It could cause problems for you if they report you,” said one, while another called it “heartless.”

Still, another wrote, “I still can’t believe that the employers would go to the extent of cutting her clothes. Let’s hear the story from both sides.”

