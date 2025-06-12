Thursday, June 12, 2025
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

‘They are super demanding’: SG woman says she’s burnt out dealing with toxic overseas stakeholders

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman working at a multinational corporation has anonymously shared her growing frustration and burnout after more than a year in her current role—not because of the company itself, but due to toxic overseas stakeholders who have made her day-to-day work increasingly difficult.

According to her post on the r/askSingapore forum, the local environment is supportive, the benefits are great, and the company culture is generally positive. However, things start to fall apart whenever she has to collaborate with colleagues from abroad.

“They are super demanding and horrible to work with,” she said. “I had a few situations where they threw my team under the bus, and the aftermath was not the best to deal with, and I could tell that this country is not really a priority somehow but they make the most noise.”

While she still values the company and what it offers, she admitted the position is no longer sustainable, either mentally or professionally.

“It is extremely stressful to work with them, and I don’t find myself able to continue for another year,” she said.

Seeking advice from the online community, she asked, “Should I request an internal transfer or find other avenues elsewhere? I do like working at this company for its benefits, but the job role now is not serving me in the long run. What should I do?”

“Working is all about handling 60–80% of people in almost every job.”

In response, one Redditor suggested speaking to her boss about changing her job scope, switching departments, or even planning to resign and search for something new

Another said that if she’s financially stable, quitting and finding a new job could be the best move. But if money is tight, she might want to look into an internal transfer or find a new job before resigning. They also advised thinking about how she would handle it if the same problems popped up again in her next role.

A third Redditor chimed in with a more sobering take, reminding her that in most jobs, managing difficult people is simply part of the deal. “Working is all about handling 60–80% of people in almost every job,” they wrote.

In other news, a young Singaporean has taken to Reddit to share that her family is currently in the middle of a financial crisis, with house rent alone costing them about S$4,000 a month and her mother struggling to return to the workforce after spending the last 15 years as a full-time housewife.

Posting on the r/SGexams subreddit, the woman explained that her household consists of four people: herself, her mother, her older brother, and her youngest brother, who is still in primary school.

“We have to work enough to rent an apartment that’s around S$4,000 since we have four people living [in it],” she wrote. “It ain’t cheap, but that’s the best we could find in this economy.”

Read more: ‘Things are hard right now’ — Family pays S$4K/month house rent; their mum even struggles to return to the workforce after 15 years being a housewife

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)

