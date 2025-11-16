// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, November 16, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik / jcomp (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
2 min.Read

‘There is hope!’: NTU student finally lands internship after 71 applications

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Landing an internship is supposed to be a simple checkpoint for university students, a small victory on the way to adulthood. However, for one NTU student, it felt more like navigating a maze filled with rejection emails, ghosting, and endless online assessments. After finally securing an internship offer, she shared her experience on Reddit, kicking off her post with a victorious declaration: “There is hope!”

Her post gained around 180 upvotes and drew attention from others who had been through similar struggles. She also included a Sankey diagram charting every step of her internship search.

According to the visual breakdown, she sent out 71 applications, but only six companies responded with invitations to a first-round interview, while the remaining 65 completely ghosted her.

Of the six companies that did respond, one eventually stopped communicating after the first round, and two others rejected her shortly after their initial interviews, which further reduced her options.

After that, the fourth company asked her to go through a “superday,” a full day of interviews, case studies, and evaluations, while the fifth company put her through a demanding five-round interview process. Unfortunately, neither of these experiences resulted in an offer.

See also  Jamus Lim: More youth appear to be increasingly disillusioned regarding good job prospects in SG

Her perseverance finally paid off with the sixth company, where she successfully completed all the necessary rounds and received an internship offer.

gy11k42t2x0g1
Photo from r/NTU subreddit / user Pale-Manager6320

Having emerged victorious, she signed off her post with a cheerful, “All the best to you guys!”

“5 rounds is crazy.”

Singaporean Redditors who came across her post were stunned by how tough and over-the-top the whole process sounded. One commenter wrote, “Five rounds to get rejected? Omg, this job market is ridiculous.” Another simply added, “5 rounds is crazy.”

Some commenters also wondered if this was something only local students faced. One asked, “I wonder if CECAs, Malaysians, and Pinoys go through the same process too.”

Not all responses were sympathetic, though. A fourth user, identifying as an alumnus, criticised the NTU student for “low-key humblebragging.”

“I hate posts like these because it is just low-key humble bragging in the pretence of ‘showing hope’ for other students,” they wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, I am proud of anyone who is able to grind and take control of their own learning and succeed in this market, but I also know your post ain’t meant for the average student to ‘feel better’ so much as to validate yourself.”

See also  "Those poor hawkers. I cannot imagine them having no income for many weeks.": Netizens respond to aftermath of Toa Payoh coffee shop fire

In other news, a 23-year-old man shared on Reddit that his heart felt completely broken after his girlfriend, whom he had been financially supporting for years, ended their relationship shortly after he asked her to start paying for half of their dates.

In his post on the r/sgdatingscene subreddit on Tuesday (Nov 4), the man explained that during his girlfriend’s polytechnic days, he had taken it upon himself to cover nearly all their expenses.

Read more: 23 y/o man says GF he financially supported throughout polytechnic broke up with him shortly after he asked her to pay for half of their dates

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //