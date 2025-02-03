SINGAPORE: A Singaporean accountant who’s been with his company for five years recently opened up on social media about how his pay has stayed the same despite taking on more responsibilities.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, he shared how he took on extra tasks over the years, thinking it would help him grow his skills and lead to career advancement.

At first, his efforts seemed to pay off, as he received a promotion and a 10% raise. However, he managed those ventures’ finances when the company started expanding into new markets, and the workload piled up. Yet, his pay stayed the same.

“I’m aware that in order to get further promotion, building a solid portfolio and being ‘seen’ by higher up is helpful, especially for someone like me who does not have the network or contacts to help in this aspect. But there is a limit to my capacity,” he said. With all the extra work, including late nights and weekends, his work-life balance took a big hit. “All these load comes at the expense of time not spending time with my wife and 2 kids after work,” he wrote.

To make matters worse, when a colleague left late last year, he was given their entire portfolio to manage, still with no extra pay. “I have asked about why these portfolio only comes my and another colleague way, and not distributed to the whole team. The only reason given was HQ blacklisted them. What the hell does that mean? I tried probing further but nothing definitive,” he explained.

“On the other hand, seeing some of my peers with less ‘glamorous’ portfolio and able to earn more than me (higher rank plus info from ex-HR) plus have a good work life balance is such a slap in the face,” he added.

For now, the man said quitting isn’t an option due to Singapore’s high cost of living and his commitments. However, he’s planning to explore other job opportunities after receiving his bonus. “Sorry, just need to vent as I’m taking a break from staring at spreadsheets all day. So how do people just quiet quit and shut off after working hours?” he asked. “My brain is like ‘if I don’t get it done, it’ll snowball and then the backlog just gets bigger and bigger’. Maybe it’s anxiety or kiasu, I dunno.”

“I will try to look for a boss that appreciates my work more”

In the comments section, many Singaporeans offered advice and support to help him navigate his challenges. One user highlighted that the key to managing burnout is learning to say no to extra tasks indirectly.

He added, “The earlier people realise ‘Working Hard is the path to success’ is the wrong mentality, the faster they can adapt.” Another user shared his own experience, explaining that he had been in the same position years ago, taking on extra work simply because he could manage it and didn’t complain.

He wrote, “It took many years to get my pay near market standard. Work comes your way because you ‘can’ do it for them without complaints. You have to ‘fail’ on completing the extra workload and if they ask, just say you cannot cope. Make sure you voice it out when they throw to you. You said you tried liao but cannot. Very stressful.”

Others advised him to have an honest conversation with his boss. One user asked, “Is it possible to negotiate a higher pay in time with your annual salary increment since you are doing 2 persons’ portfolios? I asked for my salary to be reviewed when I was doing 2 roles for half a year when the review cycle came round. Though not much, I did get some increment.”

Some also recommended that he consider looking for a new job if things didn’t improve. One wrote, “If I were you and wanted to break this circle, I would try to look for a boss who appreciates my work more (more promotions and pay raises), not just a good boss who treats me well.”

When is the right time to ask for a pay raise?

According to Mr Jamie Birt, a career coach and writer for Indeed, it’s best to wait at least six months before asking for a raise if you’re new to a job. Most employers are more likely to consider raises for employees who’ve been with the company for a year or more.

For those who’ve been around for a while, asking for a raise annually is a good idea, ideally during your performance review. If a raise doesn’t come up during your review, but you feel you’ve earned one, don’t be afraid to bring it up yourself. Before you talk to your boss, prepare a list of your achievements and back it up with concrete numbers if possible. This will strengthen your case and make it harder to ignore.

Other good times to ask for a raise

You’ve nailed your latest project: Besides your performance review, you can also ask for a raise after completing a successful project or receiving recognition for your efforts. Your contributions will be at the top of your manager’s mind, which may make them more receptive to a discussion about pay.

Your company’s finances are looking good: Another opportune moment to request a raise is when the company is experiencing financial growth, such as after launching a new product or securing a major client. Your employer may be more willing to consider a raise during prosperous times.

Your boss is free and in a good mood: Choose when your boss is available and open to conversation. Inform them in advance that you’d like to discuss your role so they are prepared for a discussion about your compensation.

Read related: Young SG worker earning S$7k monthly asks, “How do I ask for a pay raise?”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)