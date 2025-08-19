‘There are no regrets whatsoever’ — Former British No. 1 Kyle Edmund to retire from professional tennis

Kyle Edmund, the former British No. 1, has recently announced his retirement from professional tennis. Edmund shared that he had decided to ‘put down’ his racket and move on. He stated that this decision is hard, but it felt right, especially with all of his injuries in the past.

In the past 5 years, the 30-year-old athlete has had three surgeries, which made him decide that his body is finally telling him that it has reached its endpoint.

“Looking back, I can say I tried my absolute best in my career and my hardest to get back to where I was… The last five years have taken a toll with three surgeries and other injuries such as wrist, ab, hip and foot,” he shared.

Despite all of his medical conditions, Edmund reached No. 14 in the world rankings, and he played his last match against Jack Pinnington Jones in July.

“There are no regrets whatsoever,” he further added.

Edmund’s tennis career

The highlight of his career was when he reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open back in 2018, but it ended in defeat against Marin Cilic from Croatia. By reaching the semi-finals of the said event, he made history by becoming the second British men’s player to reach the last four of the tournament in the Open Era, alongside Andy Murray.

The 2018 season was the only year in which Edmund advanced beyond the fourth round of a major tournament. In 2016, he reached the fourth round of the US Open, his second finish at a Grand Slam.

Furthermore, he won two ATP 250 titles at the European Open in 2018 and the New York Open in 2020. He was also a member of the Great Britain squad that won the Davis Cup back in 2015, together with Andy and Jamie Murray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LTA (@lta)



On social media, athletes and fans expressed their love and support towards Edmund. Andy Murray himself stated: “👏👏👏 great stuff Kedders!”

Another British player, Julian Cash, said: “Congrats mate! Amazing career, and always had huge respect for how you dealt with the tough moments through injury. Wish you the best with the next chapter 🫡”

Marcus Willis also remarked: “Inspired by how you went about your tennis, how you battled through your injuries, will miss watching that fearhand. All the best, fella.”

Another comment from a netizen declared that this chapter of Edmund’s life is not the end, but a beginning of something new.

“I hope you’ll stick around in the tennis world; share your wisdom and experience with someone else. All the best Kyle — you’ve done us British tennis fans proud 🇬🇧❤️” the comment concluded.