SINGAPORE: “Why do old people still work in Singapore, like in food courts, cleaning, etc.?” This was the question an online user asked Singaporeans on social media on Tuesday (March 4). From having to make ends meet to being bored, many responded to the post, sharing different reasons why elderly people in Singapore still work.

“I’ve been working in Singapore for some time,” the post read. “I noticed there are lots of old people still working in the cleaning sectors, like hawker stores collecting dishes, cleaning floors, etc.” This observation led the online user to ask Singaporeans, “What are the reasons behind it?”

For many, the primary reason is their need to earn a living. “Many do it because they need to,” said one. “Maybe their own children don’t earn enough to spare them some cash. Or they don’t have kids.”

“There is no universal pension system in Singapore,” said another. “You save for your own retirement. For those people who didn’t save enough for their retirement, they have to work to make a living. Another reason is that traditional family values get lost. In the past, parents fed kids, and the children fed their parents when they became old. Nowadays, most old Singaporeans don’t live with their children. Many don’t even have children at all. They have to rely on themselves.”

However, another group of people discussed that for many elderly people, working despite their age is a way for them to stay active and healthy. “My parents work a relatively laborious job – not by choice, and not yet retired, but they’ve already decided that once it becomes a choice for them not to work, they’ll still continue,” wrote one. “Like part-time or half days. Because they say, all the old people they work with who stop working often get a lot of mental health issues after that… dementia especially.”

“From a more positive perspective, working provides numerous benefits for seniors beyond just financial support,” said another. “It keeps them physically active, socially engaged, and mentally stimulated. This helps prevent cognitive decline and reduces the risks associated with excessive screen time and isolation.”

Others pointed out that reasons vary depending on who you are speaking to. While some work to pass the time, others do so to keep active and healthy. Still, there are also those who continue to work despite their age because they have no choice but to earn a living.

Featured image by Depositphotos/tubagusrachmat2001 (for illustration purposes only)