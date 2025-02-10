SINGAPORE: A Singaporean recently visited an online forum to discuss giving money to elderly people in public spaces. While some argued that there is nothing wrong with being generous, others shared their views on why people should refrain from doing so.

“Should I give money to the elderly in public spaces?” the writer asked. “Ever since I was young, I’ve always seen some elderly sell tissues at the MRT, near the MRT or at the entrance of malls. I always thought of giving them money because I want to help people, you know…but my parents always told me not to give money to them. I’ve never learned why.”

Turning to Singaporeans, the writer asked for insights on the matter. “I just wanna ask like the general public, why do you think people don’t give money to the elderly who sell tissues in public spaces? And should I give them money if I do have enough? If not, why not?”

Many commented on the post. A common theme was how simply giving money can enable people who are able-bodied or even wealthy.

“Your parents are right,” said one. “You are not trying to help them; you are just seeking the warm feeling you get when thinking about helping someone. If you really want to make a difference and help the needy, go volunteer at social services instead of doing the convenient thing of giving money to one person. Many needy people are not the elderly, and truly needy people should use the social services supported by the community and government instead. People who can still walk around selling stuff are surely not the most needy people.”

“By not giving money to random strangers on the street, we help to eliminate scams, begging and other illegal activities. In Singapore, more people are victims of scams rather than poverty, especially the elderly. Thank you for making Singapore a better place for everyone, not just a specific group of people. You can put volunteering in your resume as well! Having said all that, I will buy tissue from them if I need tissue at that moment.”

A few others brought up the issue of people posing as tissue sellers. “Because there’s no way to tell if they are genuine or not,” said one. “That being said, the correct attitude to this should be that if you feel compassionate towards them, just buy the tissue or give them some money without asking too much, your compassionate intention is what matters. If in doubt, then simply don’t give.”

“I think some people think tissue sellers are rich,” wrote another. “Cause you know like how some beggars are begging for money but have stacks of money? That might be the reason your parents don’t want you to support them. Might only lah. But I think if you wanna give, give. If not, it’s okay…”

Still, another wrote, “There are some genuinely in need of help…yes. But most of them are actually okay with welfare/children providing for them, and they want to do this to have a sense of usefulness/making money for themselves. It’s strange, but they are used to a hard life and want to have that feeling of making something. Giving free money to them may feel insulting to them.”