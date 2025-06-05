The Westin Singapore celebrates 3 years as an Official Elite Hotel by supporting PWDs at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Westin Singapore expresses its support to persons with disabilities (PWDs) in reaching their athletic dreams at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) this year. This is to commemorate Westin’s third year as the Official Elite Hotel of the event.

Happening on Dec 6 and 7, PWDs will join other runners in the 5-km, 10-km, Half Marathon, and Marathon categories as they run and pass by some of Singapore’s most well-known landmarks.

Kelly Fan, Executive Director of the Singapore Disability Sports Council, said: “We’re grateful for the opportunity for persons with disabilities—both our para-athletes and members of the wider community—to be part of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon this year, where people of all abilities can run alongside one another. For some, it will be their first time taking part in a race like this, and it’s a chance to step out of their comfort zone, stay active, and experience the energy of racing together with the wider community. For our para-athletes, it’s also a meaningful way to build discipline as they prepare for this event alongside their regular training. We hope this inspires more partners to join us in building inclusive platforms that foster strength, resilience, and unity through sport, regardless of ability or background.”

At the One Race, Many Journeys launch event last Jun 4, The Westin Singapore also announced that PWDs will have complimentary entry to their chosen race category. This gesture is made possible by the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) and Westin Singapore ambassadors Gregory Burns and Natalie Dau.

Gregory Burns is set to run 10 km at this year’s event. The Paralympic gold medalist and Ironman athlete, who is also an artist, showcased his talent as part of this year’s SCSM. He created Runners, a special artwork to honour SCSM 2025 participants, and this piece of art will be featured on exclusive merchandise. All proceeds would go to the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

With this, Burns remarked: “I’m pleased to see the mainstreaming of people with disabilities into serious public sporting events in Singapore. By normalising such participation, parents and society are encouraged to integrate those with challenges into the community. I’m honoured to collaborate with The Westin Singapore, whose commitment to inclusivity shines through in their support of this event as we welcome participants of all abilities and disabilities to push their boundaries together. These races serve as more than a physical challenge; they are a living canvas where people can press beyond their limits and expand new dimensions of themselves. While the race may begin and end on a single day, its impact and the personal stories it inspires endure long after the finish line is crossed.”

He added: “My mixed media artwork captures the transformative journey each runner takes from the starting line to the finish. While we may run alongside others, we ultimately grow and overcome life’s obstacles step by step, as individuals. Each of us must scale our own walls to realise our potential. This race and this painting are invitations to strive for our best selves. I hope ‘Runners’ inspires others to reach beyond their perceived limits, while also contributing to a meaningful cause.”

Furthermore, ultramarathoner, author, and motivational speaker Natalie Dau has won all 11 ultramarathons she participated in, and recently, she completed her second 1,000-km solo run in the Philippines in 12 days to show support to underprivileged children.

“I am incredibly excited to be involved in this initiative spearheaded by The Westin Singapore for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon this year. The opportunity to participate in mass fitness events should be accessible to people of all abilities. This initiative is one I support deeply and is extremely important because it breaks down barriers, creating more inclusive opportunities for individuals who might otherwise be excluded from such empowering experiences. At the heart of it, it’s about fostering a community where everyone feels seen, valued, and capable of achieving their fitness goals,” Dau said.

Both athletes were also present at the Cook & Brew launch event, where they shared their fitness journeys and offered training, recovery, and nutrition tips. Attendees also learned about warm-up, recovery, and fueling techniques, with post-run snacks and Hyperice recovery tools available. Moreover, runners who missed the event can look forward to more opportunities to hear from Burns and Dau, as Westin Singapore will host additional talks with them before the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

The 2025 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is the region’s only World Athletics Gold Label race, welcoming runners from around the world. It will provide a unique experience for runners of all levels. Last year’s event saw a record-breaking 55,000 participants.

Westin Singapore assures relaxation for runners

The Westin Singapore gives runners a unique stay as the Official Elite Hotel of SCSM. It offers a 3D2N Move Well: Marathon Package, providing easy access to the race start, daily breakfast, exclusive merchandise, the Next Generation Heavenly Bed, and Hyperice recovery gear.

Marriott Bonvoy members can also enjoy their stay with Marriott Bonvoy Moments. This is an exclusive package that includes a hotel stay, a meet-and-greet with elite runners and ambassadors, race tickets, VIP Start Pen access, and more. It also offers a post-race recovery lounge at the Padang.

The General Manager of The Westin Singapore, James Walkden, said: “We are delighted to be the Official Elite Hotel for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon for the third consecutive year. At The Westin Singapore, we’re always striving to elevate our premier wellness experiences for our guests and partners. This year, we wanted to do more to support the community and encourage more people to get involved. Therefore, we came up with the One Race, Many Journeys initiative to provide complimentary entry to this year’s SCSM to selected para-athletes and demonstrate that there are many ways to get to one destination and there is no one correct answer. This is in alignment with our Marriott International’s Serve360, Doing Good in Every Direction initiative, as well as our Move Well pillar, which encourages movement for all. We hope to empower para-athletes to achieve their dreams by participating in Singapore’s largest running event alongside fellow fitness enthusiasts and, at the same time, inspire the community to keep moving and living well.”