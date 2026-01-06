// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
28.4 C
Singapore
Multiracial group of young creative people in an office meeting
Photo: Freepik/tirachardz(for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

The top 10 companies to work for in SG, according to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Early last month, the inaugural Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia list was published, shining a light on companies with excellent workplaces as well as stellar performances. Fortune said that the firms that made the list have employees who trust their employers, enjoy the company of their coworkers, and take pride in the work they do.

The list noted that while there are variations in the markets across the region, “the message across Southeast Asian workplaces is the same: Integrity, inclusion, and respect are what make a thriving workplace.”

In drawing up the list, the views of 1.3 million workers from over 450 firms across multiple industries throughout Southeast Asia were considered. The companies must employ at least 200 people in Southeast Asia and need to be Great Place To Work Certified in order to be included in the study.

While the regional average on the Trust Index is at 67%, the firms on the Fortune 100 Best Companies list received scores between 80% and 92%.

See also  'Salary S$3500-S$5000/month' — Job offer states, with the requirement to 'listen to boss instruction without argumentative attitude'

“Trust anchors every great workplace. Employees thrive when their managers’ words and actions are aligned, and promises are kept, and when fairness and safety are embedded in day-to-day office life. In the region’s best workplaces, feeling cared for is not a perk but part of the culture,” the list noted.

Nevertheless, differences between countries remain. For example, workers value integrity and transparency in leadership in Singapore and Indonesia, while in the Philippines and Vietnam, they hold employee well-being and appreciation for their work in high esteem. In Malaysia, meanwhile, workers say they prize having a voice in decision-making as well as clear expectations from management.

“In Southeast Asia, the best employers are demonstrating that business success and employee well-being are inseparable.

As the region continues to evolve, the 100 Best Companies set the standard for what it means to be a truly great workplace—and prove that investing in people is the surest path to sustainable success,” Fortune said.

See also  Maid locked-up by agency - social worker wins argument with policeman and secures her release

The top 10 workplaces in SEA, Singapore

Overall, the top 10 workplaces across Southeast Asia are:

  1. DHL
  2. Hilton Worldwide Holdings
  3. Capella Hotels & Resorts
  4. Cisco Systems
  5. Coats Group
  6. Marriott International
  7. Vinmec Healthcare System
  8. Carelon Global Solutions
  9. Highlands Coffee
  10. Bangkok Hospital Headquarters

For Singapore, meanwhile, here are the top 10 workplaces.

  1. DHL
  2. Hilton Worldwide Holdings
  3. Capella Hotels & Resorts
  4. Cisco Systems
  5. Marriott International
  6. Becton Dickinson
  7. AbbVie
  8. Micron Technology
  9. Ericsson
  10. Visa

/TISG

